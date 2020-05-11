In Mexico, 35 thousand 22 people infected with Covid-19 have been confirmed and 3 thousand 465 have died until this Sunday, said Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Health.

On the 49th day of the National Sana Distancia Day, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that in Mexico they have been confirmed 35 thousand 22 people infected by Covid-19That is, 1,562 new cases compared to the previous day.

Likewise, he said that until this Sunday 3 thousand 465 people have died.

From the National Palace, he stressed that in the last 24 hours, the cumulative curve grew 4.7 percentThis means the smallest increase it has had since the start of the rapid ascent phase that began on March 13.

However, he clarified that this does not necessarily mean a pattern of reduced rate of change.

López-Gatell pointed out that the active cases of coronavirusThat is, those that have been counted since the last 14 days are 8 thousand 457. He also pointed out that since the health emergency began in the country, 130 thousand 956 people have been studied, of which 75 thousand 955 have been negative.

When showing the map of accumulated cases, the official of the Ministry of Health expressed that only in Colima less than 100 cases are counted. Likewise, he commented that the incidence rate in the country stands at 6.6 people who have had covid in the last 14 days for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Regarding mortality, López-Gatell also argued that in Mexico there are 247 suspicious deaths, of which some will have the laboratory diagnostic test and those that will not, will be part of this process established since April 13 to document the probable death associated with Covid-19 in the death certificate.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 3 million 917 thousand 366 people. However, only 29 percent of these are active, that is, 1 million 126 thousand 824.