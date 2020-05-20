Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 20, 2020, p. a12

The millionaire bubble of sport burst. The puncture is one of many consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. A former Real Madrid coach even spoke of the immorality of the figures that used to flow in this activity. In boxing, another territory of exorbitant payments, the impact of this world crisis will also be suffered, admits Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council.

The sports business has shrunk from its essential flanks: the sponsors and the public. So Sulaiman anticipates that they must be resourceful and have a great disposition to sacrifice economic expectations like those that were used before the Covid-19.

There will be no big bags for some time. We should all support that issue and be more flexible in order to return to boxing.

After the long hiatus without activity, and therefore without generating income, Sulaimán explains that everyone involved knows that the challenge will be to return with difficulties in obtaining sponsors and without being able to recover from the box office, since it is clear that the sport will only be without an audience .

We are all looking for ways to save costs, he explains; adjustments will be made, it is necessary to save as much as possible; we as an organism propose to try that the judges qualify at a long distance and we are also going to reduce the sanction fees, among other expenses.

The return, it is foreseeable, will only be faced by the big promoter companies, which can reach agreements with television stations or broadcasting platforms for their stars. Therefore, Sulaimán acknowledges, small promoters and lesser-known boxers are unlikely to return to activity.

Modest performances are both a job and a projection opportunity for lesser-fledged or just-started boxers. The problem small promoters face is that their income comes from the box office and consumption during the evening.

We also have the idea of ​​creating a fund for large promoters to support smaller companies, proposes Sulaimán; This fund would serve to organize popular functions, because the lesser-known fighters and those with few assaults do not have many options in the coming months.

But even the great promoters and boxing figures, like Canelo Álvarez, will suffer the effects of this crisis, Sulaimán considers.

.