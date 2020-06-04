Colmex specialists stated that women will be the most affected by the economic crisis caused by COVID-19

Specialists of College of Mexico (Colmex) warned that before the health contingency for the COVID-19, women will be the most affected by economic crisis.

In his participation during the virtual dialogue ‘Double burden, double risk: women’s work during the pandemic’, the economist Ana Scotus He stated that the paralysis of non-essential activities women’s participation in the formal labor market stagnates.

The 50 percent of women who worked in an informal activity are not clear when they will return to their work, since they do not have a formal paid job and those sectors that did, such as education, with the pandemic, are suspended ; which retracts women from entering the formal job market, ”she said.

For his part, Landy sanchez, a researcher at the Colmex Center for Demographic, Urban and Environmental Studies, explained that the economic crisis due to the coronavirus will mainly affect women.

What makes this pandemic evident is the job insecurity that exists in Mexico and underlines the absence of Labor conditions: personnel without social security, instability in labor contracts and inequalities in the labor market; above all, it highlights the double inequality of women, ”she said.

He asserted that after the epidemic, gender inequality in Mexico will be deepened by the loss of employment that has occurred among women during confinement, due to the paralyzation from sectors that have a high female presence, such as tourism and restaurant.

It is a double challenge in the sense that the labor sectors where they are inserted are detained, “he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital