Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 2, 2020, p. a11

The economic repercussions of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 have also exposed the precariousness in labor and union issues that exists between soccer players in the Mx League, said Noemí Monroy, a lawyer in labor and sports law.

There is a precariousness that the players themselves did not take into account and that they allowed to grow due to the lack of solidarity. The drop in wages will not affect everyone equally, there are figures from the First Division who perhaps care less, but there are sectors (the rise) where there have even been debts, he said.

He stressed that before the contingency for the new coronavirus, there were situations in which some players were affected by decisions of the managers, but now they are facing a crisis that hurts everyone and they do not have a defense tool.

The coffers of soccer teams have been affected by the suspension of tournaments due to the pandemic. As a palliative measure, schools such as Pumas, Querétaro, Santos, Atlas, Pachuca and León have agreed with the players to withhold part of the wages.

Monroy regretted that until now the Mexican Association of Soccer Players (AMF), which is not a union, has not ruled on the issue of the temporary reduction of player salaries, while in other countries such as Argentina and England negotiations have been held group.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFpro) itself is in talks with FIFA to see how they can get a subsidy they have for emergencies, although we know that it will not be enough. It would be convenient if in Mexico there was a reaction from a union regarding the defense of the labor rights of the players, but the AMF does not have that strength because it is only a civil association, he indicated.

He pointed out that until now in most cases the negotiations to reduce wages have been individually or by clubs, but there are players who have expressed their disagreement.

He pointed out that although the soccer players could reject the measures that are being taken to alleviate the finances of the teams, the legal process would be late, in addition to the fact that the conciliation and arbitration boards are closed, so he recommends that both parties sit down to negotiate .

If this pause in the tournament continues, the boss can be justified, because we know that they are losing millions of dollars due to a situation outside the club itself, he said. Players who cannot give up on their salary (due to debts or necessary expenses), must negotiate and justify those expenses.

He added that there is little clarity in the legal situation of the contingency and the teams could defend themselves in court for a lack of economic solvency due to the suspension of the tournament.

There is little clarity in the labor authority in this situation, because the stoppage of activities was declared due to an emergency of force majeure and not due to a health contingency, which does not fit the law, the Ministry of Labor should issue a statement. It is an atypical situation, although we would like to adhere to the law, it would be best for the parties involved to reach an agreement regarding their employment contract.

He indicated that players should also be considered to receive earnings for additional concepts to the salaries that clubs give them, such as sponsorships and image rights.

.