In one of the most expensive cities in the world, thousands of people lined up to get free food, in a sign of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the poorer layers of the Geneva population, generally invisible.

In the Swiss city, famous for its private banks, luxury watchmakers and chic shops, a crowd began lining up at 3 p.m. this Saturday, in front of the Vernets hockey stadium, to pick up food distributed by the association Solidarity Caravan.

The cast didn’t start until four hours later, but the people waited patiently for 1.5 km, most of them wearing masks and keeping a distance of two meters from each other.

“We are a bit ‘in crescendo’,” Silvana Mastromatteo, director of Caravana de Solidaridad, told ..

This Saturday was the sixth food distribution organized by your association since the health crisis erupted, and more and more people are coming. Last week there were about 2,000 people.

“We need food,” said Silvia Mango, a 64-year-old Filipina, adjusting the scarf around her mouth and nose. “Everything has been much more difficult since the crisis began,” he said.

“Shocking”

Switzerland installed a series of emergency measures in mid-March, such as the closure of restaurants and most businesses, to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which caused some 30,000 infections and more than 1,500 deaths in the country.

Although the restrictions have begun to lift, the almost two months of closure were a very hard blow for undocumented workers and other vulnerable groups.

This Saturday, in Bern, the capital, and other parts of the country, hundreds of people protested to demand the total withdrawal of the measures, which “violate fundamental rights,” as reported by the Swiss agency Keystone-ATS.

According to the Swiss statistics office, around 8% of the population (some 660 thousand people) are considered to be in poverty, of the nearly one million who live in a precarious situation.

“We know that this population exists,” said Isabelle Widmer, head of the Geneva City Council to coordinate the response to the crisis, “but it has been shocking to see how much the crisis has weakened these people.”

Covid-19 tests

This Saturday, a group of volunteers dressed in fluorescent vests prepared about 1,500 bags with rice, pasta, instant coffee, cereals and other products, although the association had more stocks if necessary.

And, if the food runs out, they will distribute coupons of 20 Swiss francs (about $ 20), said Patrick Wieland, from the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), who organized the distribution on Saturday together with Caravana de Solidaridad.

In addition, MSF also runs free Covid-19 screening tests for people with symptoms, said Wieland, who heads MSF’s management of the epidemic in Switzerland.

Miguel Martínez, an undocumented Colombian who worked in a restaurant, regrets that “the virus has disrupted everything.” “There is no work. Nothing,” said the 27-year-old, as he stood in line.

At first he resented having to accept alms, but he had no choice. “The restaurants received help, but not me. I have nothing to eat,” he said.

“We have nothing”

Odmaa Myagmarjavzanlkham, a 27-year-old undocumented migrant from Mongolia, was also lining up. Both she, who normally works as a cleaner, and her husband, a gardener, lost their jobs and now they barely get them to pay the rent.

“It is so expensive to live here, and we have nothing,” he lamented, explaining that because of the pandemic they can no longer send remittances for their five-year-old son, who lives in Mongolia with his grandmother.

According to a survey of 550 people who lined up the previous week, 3.4% of those surveyed said they had tested positive for covid-19, triple the Geneva average, Wieland said.

According to the head of MSF, most of those who have been severely affected by the crisis live in crowded small apartments, making them more likely to become infected.

