In May, 8.4 million Mexicans had lost their jobs, were “resting” without pay or could not go out looking for it, an Equide study revealed.

The effects on employment, income and food during the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 could lead to poverty for 76 percent of Mexicans, revealed a survey by the Research Institute for Development with Equity (Equide).

In May, 8.4 million people had lost their job, were “resting” without pay or could not go looking for it, according to the follow-up survey of the effects of COVID-19 on the well-being of Mexican households, “ENCOVID19 MAY 2020.”

65.1 percent of households reported a drop in your income of at least 50 percent; 24 percent a situation of food insecurity moderate or severe; and, in addition, 31.4 percent of people had severe symptoms of anxiety, the study noted.

“Estimates of researchers from the Equide suggest that effects on employment, household income and food security could lead to poverty for 76.2 percent of the population, that is, about 95.2 million people, “he stressed.

The Mexican health authorities implemented between March 17 and May 31, measures of distancing to avoid spread of the pandemic that caused the loss of more than a million jobs, according to official figures.

ENCOVID-May 19 revealed that 81.1 percent of the population did abide by social distancing measures and took refuge in their homes, although only 65.5 percent of those interviewed said they had the means necessary to comply with this measure.

24 percent of the surveyed households reported having moderate or severe food insecurity, while only 18 percent acknowledged receiving the financial assistance of official programs like pensions or scholarships student.

The survey ENCOVID-19 May was raised in the periods from May 6 to 11 and from 20 to 25 of the same month to a total of 1,600 people over the age of 18 who were contacted through their mobile phones, said the institute, which prepared the survey at the initiative of the Iberoamerican University.

communiqué_encovid19_mayo_2020_final

With information from .