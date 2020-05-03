In the United States, several people have presented to their doctors after suffering from symptoms of a stroke. After examining the patients, doctors have discovered that several of them were infected with COVID-19. These people did not have the common coronavirus symptoms such as cough or fever, so they did not know that they were carriers of the new virus. Doctors are gathering more information about this strange behavior that suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects not only the respiratory system, but also the cardiovascular and circulatory system in some patients.

Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in the United States, has received patients between 30 and 40 years old with symptoms of a stroke. This alerted the doctors, since in that country the average age for this type of disease is above 70 years. After several tests it was discovered that they were sick with covid-19. According to a report by the Washington Post, people suffered from large vessel occlusions (LVO), a condition that can seriously affect the areas of the brain responsible for speech and movement.

Johns Hopkins Hospital has also treated people who have had a stroke from COVID-19. Doctors are still not sure why the virus is reacting this way in certain patients. As more information and more cases are gathered, they believe it could be an immune system response to SARS-CoV-2. “In an attempt by your body to fight the virus, does the immune system’s response end up damaging the brain?” asks Sherry H-Y Chou, a neurologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He believes that analyzing the information from thousands of coronavirus patients from 17 different countries could give us the answer.

Despite the uncertainty, Thomas Oxley, a doctor at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, recalls that this is not a reason to panic, as most strokes can be successfully treated and cured. The key is that they must be dealt with quickly.

When the first coronavirus outbreak emerged in Wuhan, China, Patients who suffered a stroke as a result of infection were also recorded.. However, the cases were so few that the doctors thought it was a mere coincidence. With enough information to analyze this strange behavior of the pathogen, doctors believe they can find the reason.

