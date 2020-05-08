Could COVID-19 be transmitted through sexual intercourse? Experts fear yes after detecting the virus in the semen of men who recovered from the disease.

In China, scientists analyzed semen samples from 38 men who tested positive for COVID-19. Some of them had already fully recovered from the disease, while others were still struggling with it.

The findings showed that one in six patients had traces of the virus in their semen.

However, the researchers were not surprised because “viruses like Zika and Ebola are also present in semen samples.”

What did the study show?

The study done in China, however, could not clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 can be transmitted sexually, only suggested that it was a possibility.

Although there is no absolute certainty that the virus can be transmitted during sexual intercourse, the researchers cautioned the population to refrain from having sex while infected.

The study was carried out at the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in Henan province and the men tested positive for COVID-19 between January 26 and February 16.

Of the 38 men, 39 percent; that is, 15 of them were experiencing the most critical stage of the infection. The rest had recovered.

The men studied ranged from 20 to 50 years of age, 3 of them also had an underlying health condition.

Dr. Diangeng Li, who led the study and who works at the People’s Liberation Army Hospital in Beijing, concluded that:

If it could be shown that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted sexually, it could be a fundamental finding in the prevention of the transmission of said virus, especially considering that the coronavirus was detected in the semen of recovering patients. ”

The researchers also reported that abstinence or condom use could be considered a means of prevention to prevent getting COVID-19.

“Avoiding contact with the patient’s saliva and blood may not be enough, since the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in the semen of a recovering patient maintains the probability of infecting others.”

