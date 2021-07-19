COVID-19 continues to paralyze filming

As Deadline reports, HBO has announced that the filming of its prequel series’ Game of Thrones,‘House of the Dragon’ has been temporarily stopped due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. This is a major new production that is forced to close down in the UK as it was previously reported that Netflix’s hit romance drama series ‘LosBridgerton’ had also halted filming due to a positive case.

The medium notes that said team member is part of Production Zone A, which consists of people from the cast and crew. That is why, according to industry guidelines, the affected production member has been required to put himself in isolation, with close contacts also in quarantine. Production on ‘House of the Dragon’ is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

The series, which will have 10 episodes and will take place 300 years before the events of the award-winning series, is based on George RR Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood’, published in 2018. It is about the complete history of the house Targaryen, a royal bloodline that appears in the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ saga. Originally it was thought to publish the work at the end of the main saga, but as the material has grown, the writer has expressed his intention to publish two volumes, with ‘Fire and Blood’ being the first of them.

The book recounts various exploits of the Targaryen family, beginning with Aegon I’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms. From there come the stories about the reigns of their descendants, including Aenys, Maegor, and Jaehaerys. The Targaryens are descendants of one of the noble families of the Valyrian Freehold, who escaped the Curse of Valyria and settled on the island of Dragonstone.

George RR Martiny Ryan Condal (‘Colony’) are the co-creators and writers of this first spin-off of the hit series. Miguel Sapochnik, in addition to serving as co-showrunner with Condal, signed to direct the pilot episode and some other additional episode, with Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Pately, Greg Yaitanes directing at least one episode each.

Set to premiere in 2022, the series will star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, along with Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey and Graham. McTavish.