Bangkok, Apr 19 (EFE) .- COVID-19 continues to spread in the massive barracks for foreign workers in Singapore, which had become a worldwide example of measures to contain the pandemic, with 596 new cases detected this Sunday, the vast majority of them in these accommodations.

According to the latest figures provided by the Singaporean Ministry of Health, only 25 of the new infected are Singaporean or foreigners with permanent residence, and the total amounts to 6,588 cases of the new coronavirus, the highest number in Southeast Asia, although Singapore, with 5.6 million inhabitants, is also the country that carries out the most tests in the region.

The thriving city-state, which was one of the first countries to detect Covid-19 outside of China – the origin of the pandemic – acted quickly to restrict connections with the most affected countries and managed quite efficiently, and helped by the technology, track the movements of the infected.

In addition, the authorities closed schools and entertainment venues, among other measures for which he came to be cited as an example to be followed by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), and its early detection mechanisms have meant that for the moment only 11 people have died from the new coronavirus.

However, in the last two weeks there has been a rebound in cases among foreign unskilled workers.

200,000 WORKERS IN 43 BEDROOMS

It is estimated that there are more than 200,000 of these workers, mostly from the Indian subcontinent, confined to 43 dormitories, of which 17 have been identified as sources of infection, and nine of them have been designated as “isolation zones” in the that residents cannot even leave their rooms.

In many of these dormitories, located on the outskirts of the city, the workers live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, according to the local newspaper The Straits Times, and have been denounced by local and international human rights organizations.

“Mass dormitory confinement is a risky strategy … As is well known, such accommodations are designed for very high density. Social distancing is impossible when many workers are in the same room,” local NGO Transient Workers said in a statement. Count Too (TWC2), dedicated to defending the rights of migrants in Singapore.

