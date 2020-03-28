Advantage for Mexico, having a younger population than, for example, in Italy and Spain: Dr. Borja Aburto (IMSS); disadvantage, large families.

Cases of community transmission of Covid-19 coronavirus are still few and expected a maximum peak of infected after April 18, reported this Friday the doctor Victor Hugo Borja Aburto, director of Medical Benefits of the IMSS.

Accompanied by doctor Arturo Zaragoza Jiménez, director of Epidemiological Information of the Ministry of Health, Borja Aburto explained that due to this, “still we are in time to act with social isolation, with staying at home, with avoiding going out if it is not necessary and with hand hygiene and healthy distance ”.

This means – he explained – that in the following week after April 18, at some point the maximum peak will be presented, but to avoid reaching a very high peak, it is important that we still stay at home, that we take care of those over 60 years of age, who are those who are at greater risk.

And why can we think that we are going to have a lower attack rate in Mexico than in other countries and that we can do it or that the curve is going to be flatter? Asked the official and explained that to determine the rate of attacks that the population will suffer In a given country, there are a number of factors that physicians should consider.

Said there is an expectation that there will be a lower attack rate in Mexico, compared to the one that has been presented in some European countries.

This is due to a series of factors exposed by Dr. Borja:

The characteristics of the virus, and the number of people that an infected individual can transmit;

Containment interventions by health authorities;

The age of populations exposed to the disease.

“In Spain and Italy they are older populations than in Mexico. It is an advantage that we are a younger population, and we may have a higher proportion (of infection) in the youngest, but, therefore, less serious ”.

However, Borja highlighted a disadvantage that prevails in our country, and is that we have a greater number of members in each family, compared to the European countries mentioned.

“He number of inhabitants in each household It is a large number, because we have many extended families. ”

