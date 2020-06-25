One of the most popular communicators in Nicaragua died of coronavirus a month after taunting COVID-19 on television. Pepe Ruiz had said that « this virus is a fagot, like the ‘puchitos’ (opponents). Look how it is a fagot: it is killed by the foam of the soap. »

José Francisco Ruiz, 75, one of Nicaragua’s best-known sports chroniclers, « died on Tuesday night, after struggling for several days with COVID-19 symptoms, » Radio Nicaragua said on its website.

In mid-May, Ruiz, who at the time of his death was sympathetic to the Government of Daniel Ortega and was conducting a sports program on state-owned Channel 6 television, said that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was a « fagot, » related him to the opposition, with conspiracy theories, and assured that it was prevented with homemade medicines.

« This virus is a fagot, like the ‘puchitos’ (opponents), look at how it is a fagot: it is killed by the soap foam, » he said, mockingly, in his sports program broadcast on Channel 6, and whose video is has gone viral on social media.

Although his interlocutor warned him to be careful, the chronicler stated that the coronavirus was « working for what they did », without mentioning authors.

« They say that the old must be eliminated, because the old spend a lot and are many. The war was against the old, this virus is for the old, » he added.

Ruiz also claimed that an acquaintance of his was relieved by « gargling salt three times a day, with lemongrass, and taking boiling water baths with eucalyptus leaves, four or five days, (and) the virus died. »

Said comments they mocked the chronicler, better known as « Pepe Ruiz », who was a teacher and radio actor, before dedicating the last 48 years of his life to narrating baseball and commenting on sports, a career that earned him recognition from the Association of Sports Writers of Nicaragua.

So far, Nicaragua has officially registered 2,170 cases of COVID-19, and 74 deaths.

For its part, the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19, a network of doctors and volunteers that records suspicious cases, records 5,957 infected, and 1,688 deceased.

The Nicaraguan Government’s strategy is not to establish restrictions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, although it does accept some social prevention measures, and it promotes crowds.

This strategy has sparked concern in organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS), as well as in their units dedicated to health and human rights.