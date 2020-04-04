BOGOTÁ (AP) – Colombia was trying to help more than 2,500 of its citizens who are stranded in different parts of the world due to the coronavirus health crisis. Meanwhile, some 500 Bolivians managed to enter their country on Saturday after spending several days on the border with Chile.

Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum reported that she is in contact with embassies and consulates abroad to provide shelters and food to the stranded in her country. He assured that thanks to these efforts in the last hours groups of Colombians have been able to land in cities such as Lisbon and San Diego.

As a result of the air, sea and land restrictions decreed by governments to contain the advance of the pandemic, thousands of foreigners remain stranded and unable to return to their countries.

In Colombia, the number of infections was 1,267, with 25 deceased and 55 patients recovered, according to authorities.

In Bolivia, Defense Minister Luis Fernando López reported that tents were set up to accommodate hundreds of Bolivians from Chile and to quarantine them. The government had prevented returnees from entering since it closed borders two weeks ago.

The Bolivian Ministry of Health raised 139 patients with COVID-19 and 10 the deceased, including a 5-month-old baby with heart problems. In Santa Cruz, in the east, the authorities deployed on Saturday an operating giant to disinfect that city that is the epicenter of the epidemic.

Due to the quarantine, the Catholic Church invited parishioners to follow the mass on Palm Sunday through social networks. The closure, which is total over the weekend, forced a judge to hold a court hearing online against two detainees who violated the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Colombian President Iván Duque warned yesterday that people who violate mandatory isolation and leave the cities to celebrate Easter will be drastically punished.

“Whoever is planning to take the car at dawn this Saturday and thinks that the authorities are not going to see him to go on vacation for the farm or elsewhere, I want him to have absolute certainty that the authorities will approach him and that the vehicle is going to be immobilized, ”he warned.

In Ecuador, one of the countries hardest hit by infections in South America, the number of positive for coronavirus reached 3,465 and 172 died on Saturday, according to the most recent official report. The day before, President Lenín Moreno reiterated that there are Ecuadorians who are breaching the isolation and warned with further restricting circulation on the streets.

In Argentina, there was less affluence on Saturday in banks after the day before the opening of these generated large crowds amid efforts by the authorities to contain the infections through a mandatory quarantine.

Argentina registered 1,353 positive cases and 42 deaths, according to the latest report by the authorities.

In Chile, President Sebastián Piñera had to go out and apologize on social media after the day before he took a photo in the famous Plaza Italia, popularly renamed the “Plaza de la dignidad” for being the epicenter of the massive social protests that they broke out in October and they stopped due to the pandemic.

The square is located within the six neighborhoods or communes of Santiago under total quarantine.

“I got off for a couple of minutes to greet a group of Carabineros and Militaries who were helping to direct traffic, I took a photo of myself and continued on my way. I am sorry if this action could be misinterpreted, ”Piñera said on Twitter in the face of the numerous criticisms he received on the networks.

As of Saturday, Chile had 4,161 cases of the virus, 424 more than the day before, and 22 died.

In Uruguay, the number of infected was 386, with 4 deaths. “All of them were over 60 years old and suffered from previous severe pathologies,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

While in Paraguay there were 96 positives due to the disease, 3 deceased and 12 recovered.

Guatemala, meanwhile, raised the number of infected to 55, with two deaths. The authorities of the Central American nation have confirmed that around 13 people have already recovered from the disease and that at least half of them were discharged.

“Please, let’s not relax, let’s continue with the prevention measures,” asked Health Minister Hugo Monroy.

In all of Latin America there are more than 25,500 infected and more than 810 people have died from the coronavirus.

The pandemic has infected more than a million people and killed more than 60,800 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.