An Uber driver suffered a sad and lonely death from the COVID-19 pandemic

By: Web Writing

A driver from Uber Based in the city of London in the United Kingdom, he died away from his family, this after being kicked out of his house after being infected with COVID-19.

The subject identified as Rajesh Jayaseelan He passed away at Northwick Park Hospital in London.

During his last hours of life, his children and wife were thousands of kilometers away from their home in Hulimavu, located south of Bangalore.

To give financial support to his family, Rajesh The 44-year-old spent most of the year working in the UK and going to his native India for a few seasons.

“I had been living in London on and off for 22 years, and was returning to India for several months in a row,” Mary Jayaseelan.



The sons of Rajesh There were two boys, one 6 years old and the other 4 years old.

The couple met in Bangalore in 2011 and in 2014 they married, however, they would never think that 6 years later death would separate them forever.

He never returned from his last trip to England

The last time Rajesh He saw his family it was during the month of March, at that time, he returned to the United Kingdom and simultaneously the number of cases began to increase.

Later on March 23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national shutdown that would initially last three weeks.

It meant that most companies would close, and people would only be allowed to take a breath once a day and make essential trips to stores, unless they were considered “essential” workers.

Like many drivers of Uber, Rajesh He continued working at first, but quickly developed flu-like symptoms and had to stop.

His last job was on March 25: a trip to Heathrow Airport.