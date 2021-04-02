COVID-19 claimed 375,000 lives in the US in 2020 and was the third leading cause of death in the country

15 minutes. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States (USA) in 2020, after heart disease and cancer, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published this Wednesday.

The federal agency indicated that COVID-19 claimed 375,000 lives last year (547,000 in total since the pandemic began and until now, according to the CDC). That placed it as the third cause of death only behind the 690,000 deaths from coronary heart disease and the 598,000 from cancer.

Total, Last year there were 3.3 million more deaths in the US compared to 2019, an increase of 18%.

The weeks with the most deaths from COVID-19 were in early April, with the arrival of the pandemic, and in December, during the Christmas holidays, 2020, according to the report.

After analyzing preliminary data from the death certificate, the researchers found that the highest death rates from COVID-19 were recorded last year among those over the age of 85, Native Americans, Hispanics and men.

Advancement in vaccination

As of Tuesday, 95 million Americans (28.6% of the population) received at least one dose of the anticovid vaccine and 52 million received both (15.8%). Nearly half of those over 65, who are most at risk, are already immunized, according to the CDC.

The United States substantially accelerated the vaccination process, and currently administers more than 3 million doses daily.

US President Joe Biden asked state authorities to ensure that all adults in the nation can be vaccinated on May 1. A goal was set for most to have a vaccination center within 5 miles of their residence by then.