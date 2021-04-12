COVID-19: Chinese Sinovac vaccine is 100% effective in preventing severe cases and death

A statement taken out of context sparked a wave of mistrust in China’s Sinovac vaccine, even though it reduces deaths and severe cases by 100%.

On the afternoon of April 11, different international media reproduced a Gao Fu’s alleged statement, Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in which the official accepted that the vaccines developed in his country did not have “very high protection rates” and therefore, the authorities were considering combining different inoculations to increase its effectiveness.

However, the news that was initially reproduced as an admission by the Chinese government regarding the ineffectiveness of its vaccines, turned out to be a “total misunderstanding”, According to Gao Fu himself in statements to the official Global Times newspaper.

“The protection rates of all vaccines in the world are sometimes high and sometimes low. Improving its effectiveness is an issue that needs to be considered by scientists around the world. I suggested that we could consider adjusting the vaccination process, as well as the number of doses, the intervals of their application and adopting a sequential vaccination with different types of vaccines ”, Fu explained to the media.

How effective are Chinese vaccines against COVID-19?

Currently, there are three different vaccines developed in China and approved in different countries for use in immunization campaigns: the Ad5-nCoV from CanSino Biologics, the vaccine BBIBP-CorV by Sinopharm and CoronaVac developed by Sinovac.

Although the three vaccines are more than 90% effective in preventing severe disease, the CoronaVac by Sinovac (which in Latin America is applied in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay), has raised suspicion as a result of the misunderstanding; however, it is about a highly effective vaccine to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

Sinovac: 100% effective in preventing severe cases and death

According to phase 3 studies conducted in Brazil, the Sinovac vaccine achieves 50.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 disease after 14 days receiving the second dose.

And although this figure has raised doubts about its application due to the boom in fake news and misinformation, the reality is that it is a an option as effective as the other vaccines available to prevent severe cases and death:

The level of protection that the Sinovac vaccine offers increases to 83.7% when it comes to avoiding moderate disease and even more importantly, 100% avoids severe cases requiring hospitalization and death.

Hence, the recommendations not to apply it are completely out of context, even more so when the richest countries monopolize vaccines, while they are scarce in other latitudes. In conclusion, the vaccine CoronaVac by Sinovac fully fulfills its mission: andvitar the occurrence of severe COVID-19 and a fatal outcome, being as safe and effective as the others.

