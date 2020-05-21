In a state of insolvency and massive bankruptcy are the city’s entertainment establishmentsbut in particular 70 businesses located in Lleras and Provence Park, that due to the economic crisis caused by the health emergency due to COVID-19 closed their doors permanently.

Basilica, Al Rojo, Burdo, Ay Caramba, El Deck, La Octava, are some of those that make up that list, according to Luis Guillermo Orjuela, president of the Zona Rosa Corporation, but they add those from other areas of the Aburrá Valley such as Dulce Jesús Mío or Mango`s, who announced their departure from the rumba stage.

“The situation is desperate,” says Orjuela, who regrets that “the infrastructure that took us so many years to build is disappearing”, and that in his opinion contributed, “to a great extent”, to positioning Medellín as a tourist city.

In the words of the guild spokesperson, from the authorities “we only received the massive closure order” in March, but they should have continued to pay for public services, leases, parafiscales, industry and commerce, and commercial registry, without having received aid to support those expenses.

“We estimate that there are 50,000 establishments in the Aburrá Valley, between discotheques, bars, restaurants, cafes, everything that moves in the entertainment industry, which generates more than 135,000 direct employees, “says Orjuela.

There are establishments that only for rent must pay between 25 and 30 million pesos, without generating income to fulfill that commitment. “People see that time is shortening and they are breaking,” says the president of the Zona Rosa Corporation.

“The Government did not launch lifeguards on time”

Jaime Álvarez, owner, among others, of establishments such as Al Rojo, Basilica, Ay Caramba, La Bronca and Burdo, say what “one is able to last a month or two, but they already tell us that this is going to JuneAnd the question is, if we open, who will get to business?

In your case, Álvarez liquidated the workers of 18 establishments, which represent about 390 families. He had to compensate all of them, since “the Government has not launched the life preserver on time. The sector is hardly going to reactivate ”.

The businessman warns that it has been difficult for them to reconcile with the tenants, who offer discounts of 5 or 10 percent, which are not enough to overcome the crisis.

“It is difficult to negotiate, they want us to pay full April and May, and also to cancel a three-month penalty for terminating contracts; in other words, they are charging us five months, ”says Álvarez.

In the case of Al Rojo, one of the most iconic sites, with a presence more than 20 years ago in Parque Lleras, the businessman assures that did not choose the alternative of domiciles since this business “only represents 5% of sales“And when you make strategic alliances with technological delivery platforms, they get 20% profit, so you don’t earn anything, and on top of that you have to keep paying the business rent.”

As for the establishments Burdo and La Bronca, Carolina Gómez, one of the members together with Álvarez, clarified that they keep the hope that they can maintain the service once the sector can start operating again.

Jorge Moreno, owner of the Triada Group, which includes, among others, Triada, Bastardo, La Presidenta and 37 Park, ensures that on closings “I still haven’t made decisions about it. I am waiting for news and negotiations with lessors, it depends on them that business can be maintained in the future. ”

Also read: