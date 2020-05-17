The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Russia fell, according to official sources, from 119 this Saturday to 94 on Sunday, bringing the total number to 2,631

Russia has exceeded 280 thousand this Sunday cases of COVID-19 when adding 9 thousand 709 new infections in a day, according to the count of official sources.

According to data from the crisis cabinet that manages the effects of the pandemic in Russia, the new cases were detected in all 85 regions of this country, bringing the number of patients to 281,752 people.

Among the 9 thousand 709 new infected, 42.4 percent, that is, 4 thousand 116 people, have no symptoms of the illness.

Moscow It continues to be the epicenter of infection in Russia, accumulating 142,824 cases, 3,855 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The Russian authorities again denied the accusations of some western media to try to lower the numbers of sick and dead from the virus, and assured that the income of doctors and hospitals now depend precisely on the diagnosed cases, so that no health worker has interest in hiding that data.

According to the Russian health chief, Anna Popova, to this day the country has managed to slow the progress of the epidemic and stabilize the situation in all regions.

“We practically did not see growth (in daily cases). There is a stabilization of the situation across the country, ”Popova told Russian public television.

At the same time, he added that some of the precautionary measures – such as the use of masks – will have to be complied with also during the summer months “to minimize the possibility of contagion.”

On May 12, some Russian regions gradually began to lift some of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to reactivate their economies.

But due to the epidemic situation in Moscow, the authorities of the capital have decided to prolong the lockdown of its inhabitants until the end of the month, although they did allow the return to work of half a million people involved in the construction and industry sectors.

With information from EFE