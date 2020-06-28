Of the 231 cases confirmed this Saturday, 198 occurred by contact and, of those, 185 were detected in the Ciudad del Este prison.

Paraguay announced this Saturday the confirmation of 231 new cases of coronavirus, with which the number of positives since the first contagion was detected in the country, on March 7, now amounts to one thousand 942, as reported by Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, at a press conference.

On this day the death by coronavirus of two people, aged 74 and 94, bringing the death toll in the country to 15.

Of the 231 cases confirmed this Saturday, 198 occurred by contact and, of those, 185 were detected in the Ciudad del Este prison, where there was a “very fast spread“As the minister commented during his appearance.

Mazzoleni also expressed concern about the existence of 32 cases without links, mostly registered in Asunción and its metropolitan area.

The minister explained that these cases without a link occur in social and non-work environments, which shows that the population is “taking care of themselves at work, but not outside.”

“We hope that this is not a pattern, that it is not something that is sustained,” said the minister, who did not hide that the Ministry is “very concerned” about the appearance of “these numbers so abruptly.”

This spike in cases in a single day has also doubled the number of hospitalizations, with between 10 and 12 admitted this Saturday, as the Director of Health Surveillance, Guillermo Sequera.

Among the internees there are pediatric patients, according to Mazzoleni, who represent “almost certainly an infected family.”

Both Mazzoleni and Sequera, as well as the director of Health Promotion, Adriana Amarilla, showed the alert that exists in the health portfolio due to the proliferation of cases without links, which do not correspond to those registered to date.

Amarilla asked citizens not to let their guard down and decrease “the number and diversity of contacts” in order to “be able to contain these outbreaks that are coming out.”

The number of active cases in the country stood this Saturday at 882, while the number of recovered is 1,445, after 32 people were discharged in the last hours.

