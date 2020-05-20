The official data of COVID-19 in Nicaragua shot up in the last week, going from 25 to 254 the number of confirmed cases, and from 8 to 17 the death toll, according to a report issued this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health ( Minsa).

The official report, read this Tuesday before official media by the Minister of Health, Martha Reyes, indicates that the number of citizens infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the condition of COVID-19, went from one every two days to almost 33 a day, and the death toll rose from one a week to more than one a day.

The official report of deaths by COVID-19 did not include “other deaths of people who have been followed up, due to pulmonary thromboembolism, diabetes mellitus, acute myocardial infarction, hypertensive crisis, and bacterial pneumonia,” said the minister, who did not reveal these figures.

On the eve, President Daniel Ortega had admitted that his government includes data on deaths from COVID-19 within pneumonia statistics.

This was the first time that the Government of Nicaragua admitted three-digit figures in the number of people infected with COVID-19, and two-digit figures in the number of deaths from said disease, despite the fact that Ortega refuses to follow the recommendations. of the World Health Organization (WHO), arguing that priority should be given to the economy.

Official figures contrasted with those of the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19, which yesterday reported at least 351 deaths related to the pandemic, as well as 1,594 cases.

Criticism of Ortega

Ortega’s handling of the pandemic in Nicaragua has been criticized, both inside and outside the country, not only for the paucity and clarity of information about the new coronavirus, but also for refusing to establish restrictions and take preventive measures, as well as for promoting agglomeration activities, attended by the Sandinistas, who are then sent on house-to-house visits.

The situation in Nicaragua has caused concern between the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Organization of American States (OAS), according to their representatives.

Ortega has been called by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to guarantee the right to health.

