Covid-19 cases rise 500% in the Netherlands in a single week

. – Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands have increased more than 500% in a single week, according to figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The Netherlands reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Friday, just weeks after loosening them, amid a sharp increase in cases.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte was forced to apologize Monday for easing those restrictions in late June.

“What we thought was possible turned out not to be possible in practice,” Rutte said Monday. “There was an error in judgment. We are sorry and we apologize. But that error in judgment was made, “he added.

The RIVM says 51,957 covid-19 cases were reported in the Netherlands between July 6 and July 13, compared to just 8,541 during the previous seven-day period.

As of July 11, 35% of the population had received two doses of vaccine and 65% had received one dose, according to the RIVM.