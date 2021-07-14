Covid-19 cases quadrupled among those under 29 years of age in Spain | Video

The authorities of Spain are concerned about the advance of the fifth wave of coronavirus infections. According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the last two weeks the rate of infections among people between 12 and 29 years old has more than quadrupled. The main reasons for the increase in positive cases are social interaction, the elimination of mobility restrictions and the reduced number of vaccinated people under 40 years of age. Despite the fact that specialists insist that young people are less likely to develop a serious disease due to covid-19, caution is requested to avoid a new hospital collapse.