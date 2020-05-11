Slaughterhouses in Germany record hundreds of cases of coronavirus in foreign workers, including many Romanians and Bulgarians. Cases raise discussion about poor housing and social protection conditionsThe 50-year-old man with thin black hair stands in front of the two-story brick building where he lives in Rosendahl, a town in the Münsterland region in the German state of Rhineland North-Westphalia. He does not want to say his name, he only reveals that he comes from Sibiu, Romania. The battered building is closed “because of the coronavirus”, he explains.

Headquarters of the Westfleisch refrigerator, which registered more than 200 cases of covid-19 among employees

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Speaking almost no German or English, he doesn’t seem to understand what “quarantine” means, that is, staying indoors. He’s even wearing a paper face shield, but hanging from his neck, leaving his mouth and nose out. Together with his compatriots, he works at the newly closed Westfleisch, a large slaughterhouse in the nearby town of Coesfeld.

Authorities ordered the closure in response to public pressure after it was reported that coronavirus tests from foreign employees had been positive. As of this Monday (11/05), the total number of infected people was 205, many of whom were Romanians, Bulgarians and Poles.

The Rosendahl employee does not know or does not want to say exactly how many other Romanians live in the building: he calculates 12 or more. No sign or representative of the authorities indicates that the site is in quarantine. In the mailbox at the entrance are several Romanian names, registered with a hydrographic pen on the metal plate.

While DW talks to Sibiu’s man, one of his compatriots passes by, taking a box of eggs with him, among other items. The supermarket is within walking distance.

No one really feels responsible for the protection of foreign workers, accuses Anne-Monika Spallek, spokesman for the Green Party in the municipality of Coesfeld. The problem is “pushed back and forth between communities, the municipality and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

She attributes the fact to the temporary contracts that Westfleisch closes with sub-companies that employ workers in Southern Europe. Germany’s health departments only interfere if someone becomes ill. Spallek criticizes the large slaughterhouse, which employs 1,200 workers, for having given the responsibility of housing foreigners to subcompanies, and doubts that they always follow legal requirements, including disinfection measures for joint accommodation.

The decree on the subject provides for individual dormitories, and for those infected to be isolated as soon as possible. Quarantine employees, like Rosendahl’s Romanian, have to be supplied with food and other essentials, explains the green policy.

“Enough of modern slavery”

Shortly after this conversation, officials from the Public Order, Immigration and Health departments arrived, in protective garments, at the building where Romanian workers live, who apparently were only now undergoing coronavirus tests. The municipality of Coesfeld later announces that 930 samples were taken from Westfleisch employees.

“A little bit late,” criticizes one of the neighbors for the arrival of civil servants. On the other side of the sidewalk, a lady expresses pity for the foreign workers at the slaughterhouse: “They are very poor people, who are housed in miserable places and exploited.” An elderly man on a bicycle claims that many residents no longer buy in neighboring supermarkets, for fear of finding contaminated Romanians.

A 15-minute drive from there, armed with a sign that reads “No more modern slavery”, pastor Peter Peter Kossen and a companion protest in front of the Westfleisch slaughterhouse entrance. According to the 51-year-old theologian, the disaster “has been predictable for weeks”.

Many of the foreign workers are placed “in collective housing crowded and full of mold, and in places falling apart”, there is no way to keep the distance rules, he says. The same applies to “overcrowded buses on which employees are transported to the meat factory”.

Right behind the pastor, the gate to the factory grounds opens and closes. Although the authorities have banned the operation, trucks and some employees regularly leave the site. The Westfleisch website reads that contaminated employees and their contacts are in domestic quarantine, and that management is in constant communication with them.

Before the revelations about coronavirus tests at the meat factory in Westphalia, 109 cases had been detected in another establishment in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, in northern Germany. And after Westfleisch, at least 22 contagions were found in a slaughterhouse near Bochum.

The scandal has consequences for Coesfeld, as, as of this Monday, the rules of isolation due to covid-19 were relaxed in the rest of North Rhine-Westphalia, in that municipality they will be maintained, at least until 18 May.

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Virus reappears in Wuhan; Seoul closes bars

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

