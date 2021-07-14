Covid-19 cases on the rise in 45 US states

Covid-19 cases rise in the US: what worries 4:12

. – As health experts predicted, the combination of unvaccinated people and the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has led to further spikes in COVID-19 in the U.S. In 45 states, the rates of new cases this past week they are at least 10% higher than the previous week’s rates, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In 34 states, new cases last week are at least 50% higher than last week.

Only three states – Maine, South Dakota and Iowa – have declines of between 10% and 50%. New case rates in Delaware and Arkansas are about the same as last week.

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have one thing in common: They occur among unvaccinated people, doctors say.

More than 99% of all COVID-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). English). And younger people are being hospitalized with covid-19.

Missouri has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and one of the worst outbreaks of the delta variant. The situation is so dire in the state that the United States has deployed a backup team to help stop the spread, which includes members of the CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Springfield emergency room physician Dr. Howard Jarvis said the Covid-19 patients he’s seeing are younger than ever. And all the covid-19 patients admitted to his hospital during this wave are not vaccinated.

“If they are sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, they are not vaccinated. That is the absolute common denominator among those patients,” he said.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, and certainly before we had the vaccines, we saw a much larger population of patients in the emergency department and they were admitted to the hospital,” Jarvis said.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a much younger population,” he said. “We see a lot of people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. We are seeing some teenagers and some pediatric patients as well.”

In Saint Louis County, authorities said the rate of new cases skyrocketed 63% in the past two weeks.

“A tsunami is coming to our unvaccinated populations,” County Executive Sam Page said. “This variant is spreading rapidly, and this variant has the ability to devastate those in its path. And that is why it is so important to get vaccinated now.”

The Choice Facing Unvaccinated Americans

If unvaccinated Americans want to avoid the delta variant but don’t want to wear masks, the choice is straightforward: get vaccinated, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of Medicine and Surgery at George Washington University.

“We cannot have both. We cannot be both without masks and without vaccination. That will not work,” he said.

“We have the tools to end this, we can do it this summer, but the way to do it is vaccination.”

Some do not want to get vaccinated due to popular myths and concerns about COVID-19 vaccines.

And recent news about Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has raised some concern on social media. This neurological condition has been recorded in approximately 0.0008% of people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It is not clear if those cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were a consequence of the vaccine.

Of the 12.8 million Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, about 100 cases of GBS have been reported, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). in English).

“Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS,” the FDA said. “Most people make a full recovery from the disorder.”

In Arkansas, which has been hit hard by the delta variant, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he was very reluctant to get vaccinated.

He had never had a flu shot, the mayor told CNN on Monday.

But after researching the data on covid-19 and vaccines, he changed his mind.

“Being a black man and understanding the Tuskegee experiment and the amount of mistrust that exists in the black community, as well as the Latino community, I felt that I definitely had to lead the way in ensuring that all residents got out and got vaccinated,” he said Scott.

“I did the investigation and understood the facts,” said the mayor, who is now vaccinated. “It’s serious, and we shouldn’t have to allow someone to die for us to really create research and science.”

