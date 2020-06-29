© Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Schools in other countries have had strenuous cleaning procedures in place.

The Central Florida Department of Health reported an increase of 5,085 positive cases in Central Florida, reaching 22,766 positive cases in recent days.

According to the health department, during its daily morning report, the cases are located as follows:

Orange County: 9,827 cases Osceola County: 1,866 cases Volusia County: 2,007 cases Seminole County: 2,466 cases Brevard County: 1,700 cases Lake County: 1,235 cases Polk County: 3,665 cases

The health department reported that coronavirus cases in Florida increased to 146,341. Florida residents infected with the virus are 143,805. At the moment, according to the health department, 14,354 people have been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health also noted that 3,447 people have already died from COVID-19 in the state. In addition, they added that 1,766,402 people have given negative.

Central Florida authorities ask people to continue to implement the preventive measures given to prevent the spread and spread of the virus, such as washing hands, avoiding touching their faces, practicing social distancing by at least six feet between each person, and do not leave the house if you are sick.

Residents who wish to contact the Orange County Health Department call center can call 1-866-779-6121 or 407-723-5004 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Or they can email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.