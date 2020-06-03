The cases of COVID-19 in Nicaragua increased by 47.3% and the number of deaths by 31.5% during the last seven days, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on Tuesday.

In the week from May 26 to June 2, the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded a thousand, going from 759 to 1,118, according to the report presented by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Carlos Sáenz, through from government media.

Similarly, the total number of people killed by the pandemic amounted to 46, after 11 deaths had been registered “attributable to COVID-19,” the official said.

Sáenz also stated that in these seven days “other deaths of people who have been followed up” due to the pandemic occurred, but he did not specify the amount.

The unquantified deceased who remained “on follow-up” died from “pulmonary thromboembolism, diabetes mellitus, acute myocardial infarction, hypertensive crisis and bacterial pneumonia,” according to the head of the Minsa.

Sáenz mentioned that “since the start of the pandemic until today, we have followed 1,096 people carefully and responsibly”, without explaining the relationship between these patients and the SARS-coV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease of COVID- 19.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 691 Nicaraguans have recovered from the disease.

THE COUNTRY REMAINS WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS

Currently, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who has said that the economy cannot be stopped, has not established restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic and calls for human concentrations, although he has accepted minimal social prevention measures.

The official report of the Minsa was presented a day after the 34 Nicaraguan medical associations called on the citizens to carry out a national voluntary quarantine on the margins of the Government, to avoid more deaths due to the pandemic, which, they said, “threatens with worsening in the coming days and weeks, with terrible and dire consequences.

Data from the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19, made up of a network of doctors and volunteers from all over Nicaragua, indicate that 3,725 people have been infected, of which 805 have died.

Ortega’s strategy, which contradicts the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), has been criticized by various sectors within Nicaragua, and by international organizations, including the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh).

.