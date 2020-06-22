BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – A series of tennis exhibitions organized by Novak Djokovic, plus the relaxation of restrictions by the coronavirus in Serbia and Croatia, have led to an increase in positive cases among several professional athletes.

Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, two tennis players that appear in the top 40 of the world ranking, as well as footballers from the Serbian club Estrella Roja, tested positive for the virus. All participated in sports events in which spectators were allowed to attend and social distancing protocols were not followed.

Djokovic, the number one in world tennis and who has previously said he will not vaccinate for the virus even if he declares it mandatory to travel, underwent a diagnostic test, the Serbian star’s press team reported Monday.

« He will wait for the results. Okay, he has no symptoms, but he still needs to be tested and we’ll know what’s going on, « they said in a statement.

Djokovic was the main face of the Adria Tour, a series of exhibitions that started in Belgrade and continued in Zadar, Croatia, this weekend.

Dimitrov, a Bulgarian who has reached the semifinal round three times in Grand Slam tournaments, confirmed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Coric, a Croatian who faced Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar, revealed on Monday that he also tested positive.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was among those in attendance at the spa and will also be tested.

« I am very sorry for the damage I could have caused, » Coric said on Twitter. The number 33 in the world asked that everyone who was in contact with him be tested for the virus.

It would be a lot of people. Coric, Djokovic, and other tennis players, including Marin Cilic, played basketball with a local team last week and posed for photos.

Djokovic was going to play in the final of the tour on Sunday, but the event was canceled.

Djokovic and Dimitrov also played at the start of the Adria Tour, a week earlier in Belgrade. Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who played in the Serbian capital, said they will be quarantined despite testing negative.

« I greatly apologize to anyone who has potentially put me at risk, » Zverev wrote on Twitter.

The ATP Tour indicated in a statement that it wants a complete recovery for the affected players, adding that it urges strict compliance with the distancing measures and hygiene recommendations.

In a separate incident, Red Star confirmed that five of its players tested positive for the virus. Serbian champions reported that Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Branko Jovicic s feel good and are isolated.

Four of the players have shown symptoms of COVID-19, while another is asymptomatic, Estrella Roja said. The five did not attend the team’s last game on Saturday, but played when Estrella Rojas measured off Partizan in the Serbian Cup semi-finals in front of 20,000 fans. Social distancing was not applied and few covered themselves with masks.

Dimitrov’s announcement Sunday was at the end of a week in which the US Open confirmed that it will take place.

After Dimitrov’s announcement, Djokovic traveled to Belgrade to undergo the test. The other participants and their contacts were tested on Sunday in Zadar, located on the Adriatic coast.

Djokovic expressed reluctance to attend the US Open between August 31 and September 13, due to strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the Grand Slam tournament.

Several tennis luminaries, including reigning men’s champion Rafael Nadal and number one women’s Ash Barty, have expressed ambivalence for going to a city that was one of the epicenters of the outbreak. Others have stated to play again.

Formally, the U.S. Open is usually the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament in each season. Now it could be the second, after the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.