COVID-19 cases in Copa América rise to 52 !!

06/15/2021

On at 19:20 CEST

.

TO 52 cases increased the number of COVID-19 infected in the delegations participating in the Copa América and employees of the organization of the tournament that has been held since Sunday in Brazil, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

According to the source, 33 of the positives correspond to players and members of the national teams and the other 19 to employees of the contest, which will run until July 10.

The cases have been compiled by Conmebol, which groups together the ten soccer federations in South America.

The Ministry of Health reported in a statement that 3,045 RT-PCR tests have been carried out to date among players, members of the delegations and service providers, with a preliminary balance of 52 SARS-CoV-2 positives.

“The positivity of cases for COVID-19 was 1.70%,” says the statement.

Cases among the organization’s employees have been registered in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, two of the four venues of the tournament that is disputed between strong critics of political, sanitary and even sports sectors.

Brazilian health authorities reported that they are also analyzing whether the cases are related to new variants of the coronavirus.

The results will be known in about 14 days, “the period necessary for the analysis to be carried out,” indicated the Ministry of Health.

Before the ball began to roll, the first coronavirus outbreaks were known. The most affected so far has been the Venezuelan delegation, which has registered 13 cases of COVID-19.

This forced Conmebol to change the regulations of the Copa América and nullify the limit of five changes in the calls caused by the SARS-CoV-2, which allowed Vinotinto to summon another 15 footballers.

Likewise, individual cases have been detected in the workforce of Colombia, Bolivia and Peru.

With almost 490,000 deaths and 17.5 million infected, Brazil is the country in Latin America most affected by the new coronavirus, the second in the world with the most deaths and the third with the most infected, after the United States and India.

Despite the delicate situation, the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, who denies the seriousness of the pandemic, gave the green light to the celebration of the Copa América in Brazilian territory, after the two initial venues, Colombia and Argentina, gave up for various reasons, including the pandemic.