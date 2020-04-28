He indicated that it was thanks “to the responsible behavior of the vast majority of people” and because the sanitary measures were taken in time.

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Mexico City is below world predictions, highlighted the head of the capital government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“So far we are still below world predictions for Mexico City. And that’s because we take action on time and the responsible behavior of the vast majority of people, “he assured.

He mentioned that for about a month the quarantine for prevent mass spread of the virus; However, he recalled that the worst moment is now experienced in phase 3 of the health emergency, so he again invited the population to stay at home and, in case of leaving, keep a healthy distance.

“There will be a time to enjoy public spaces, new parks, the Cablebus, the elevated Trolleybus and the trails. But, to get out of this situation, it’s still time to stay home and follow sanitary measures ”, he emphasized in a message on social networks.

He recognized the public servants who work to mitigate the health contingency, the medical personnel, those who work in public transport, cleaning and water, the firefighters, the police.

As of April 27, the head of the capital government reported 3,966 positive cases of Covid-19, 723 intubated people and 309 deaths.

Later, the capital government shared in its social networks the count of confirmed and attended by the Locatel systems and by text message, so that 4,152 would be infected with Covid-19 in total and 1,419 active.

We share the cut of this Monday, April 27, on # Covid19 cases confirmed and attended by the @locatel_mx and SMS systems. # QuédateEnCasa 🏡 #SalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/6jqCdgeoK2 – CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) April 28, 2020