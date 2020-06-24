This is the panorama of Latin America against the covid-19 4:29

. – Covid-19 cases in Latin America have now tripled since the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that the region had become the new epicenter of the pandemic, the organization’s director said on Wednesday.

“Last month I announced here that our region had become the new epicenter of the pandemic,” said Dr. Carissa Etienne during a press conference. Since then, cases of covid-19 in Latin America have now tripled from almost 690,000 [el] May 23 to over 2 million today. ”

There is now widespread transmission in most of Central America, while the Caribbean has hot spots on the border with Haiti and the Dominican Republic, as well as in northern South America, Etienne said.

“Brazil exceeded one million cases of covid-19, joining the United States as the countries of the world with cases in the six digits,” Etienne said of the South American country.

“While the recent increase in cases is extremely worrying, we have avoided an even greater tragedy, thanks to the early adoption of public health measures, which have helped protect health systems and saved lives in many countries,” added Etienne. .

However, the PAHO director warned that governments are now facing pressure to alleviate these public health measures for economic and political reasons, despite the fact that transmission is increasing.

“In the absence of effective treatments, or widely available vaccines, we expect that in the next two years in the Americas region we will experience recurrent outbreaks of covid-19, which may be interspersed with periods of limited transmission,” said Etienne.

“We must be realistic about the future. We all have to adapt to a new way of life and redefine our sense of normal ”, he added.

“The question is no longer how we go back to the way we were before, but how we move forward and build a sustainable response to the outbreak.”