The cause of death on the death certificate is “atypical pneumonia”, but they are buried as if they had Covid-19: a closed black bag, inside a sealed coffin and without the right to cults or rosaries that are common in the wakes of the neighborhoods. In Nicaragua people are told that they die from a rare pneumonia, that in normal times, if a case is diagnosed, they can watch and be buried in the traditional way, without haste, without men dressed in white who go to cemeteries at midnight to leave bodies that died alone.

Bacteria are the most frequent causes of pneumonia, especially pneumococcus. “Atypical” pneumonia is so named when it is caused by a very rare virus or bacteria, explains pulmonologist Jorge Iván Miranda.

Precisely, the appearance of atypical pneumonias set off alarms in Wuhan, China, where the first cases of what the world now knows as Covid-19 were known, and which has killed more than 285,000 people on the planet.

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) seems to have stopped the count of infections by Covid-19. For six consecutive days, the Secretary General, Carlos Sáenz, has not appeared in front of the official media cameras to report, in his own way, on the progress of the pandemic.

While that silence reigns, the epicrises of several citizens are shown to journalists by indignant relatives, where it is read that they supposedly died of “atypical pneumonia” or “severe pneumonia”, but if this were actually true there would be no need to run away with the direct corpse to the cemetery.

“It is coronavirus until proven otherwise”

For this reason, Miranda indicates that “all atypical pneumonia that comes now, that is detected in any hospital, is coronavirus until proven otherwise”, “if a person dies from atypical pneumonia, it is most likely due to coronavirus, although they haven’t done the test ”, explains the specialist.

It is not known how many of these people, whose relatives were notified that they had atypical pneumonia, were given the Covid-19 test; however, experts note that the difference between normal and non-normal pneumonia is evident on radiographs.

Differences between pneumonia

In the first one, a fairly evident and localized opacity is observed in an area of ​​the lung, but the atypical opacity is fainter and is scattered throughout the lung. That is unusual, Miranda explained. The atypical does not present a traditional clinical picture of the one generated by bacteria, argues the pulmonologist Mario Espinoza.

For his part, the epidemiologist Leonel Argüello explains that antibiotics should be recommended to treat normal pneumonia, and the patient should improve within 48 hours, if not, something is happening. One would be in the presence of a rare pneumonia, which is not normal.

Ebola, cholera and Covid-19

Argüello is categorical in pointing out that there are three types of diseases, whose fatalities must be buried immediately: Ebola, cholera, and Covid-19, otherwise a patient can be veiled.

Like the pulmonologist Miranda, he indicates that in the country it is possible to have a combination of pneumonia that is caused by other viruses, bacteria; However, the only one that can be said to be a pandemic is the Covid-19.

The specialists consulted by LA PRENSA indicate that these cases of pneumonia should be considered an indicator of Covid-19 cases.

The pediatric pulmonologist, Eduardo López, explains that in the current context, all atypical pneumonia should be considered as Covid-19 pneumonia, unless you have a PCR test taken in the first five days, which gives a negative or positive result. , and therefore can be discarded and thus the person has his normal candle and burial.

Relatives of baffled deceased

Relatives of the deceased are baffled when authorities tell them they died of atypical pneumonia or severe pneumonia, but they must bury them immediately, with no time to mourn the unexpected departure.

That was the case of Ernesto Alejandro Bone, who died on Saturday, May 9, at 1:00 in the morning, and there were no spaces for farewells. The doctor told his sister that this was the recommendation for respiratory cases, which does not agree with what specialists explained.

Miranda considers that the burial protocol is adequate under the premise that all atypical pneumonia is Covid-19, and therefore it is highly contagious, ten times more deadly than influenza, which can also cause atypical pneumonia, he explained.

Numbers do not match reality

Meanwhile, people continue to die, according to the Minsa, of atypical, severe or community-acquired pneumonia, but not of Covid-19, at least on paper.

Figures from the Minsa epidemiological bulletins show a slow advance in pneumonia cases compared to previous weeks. From week 15 to 18, pneumonia cases hardly show an increase, ranging from 600 to a thousand cases. In week 18, 27,682 cases of pneumonia were recorded, just 943 more than in week 17 (26,739), for example.

The epidemiologist Argüello highlights that this behavior of pneumonia had not happened in the last eight years, the number of cases has decreased, but the number of deaths has increased.

It is not believable

Lethality rose from one death for every thousand to six deaths by the same amount. Miranda believes that if that is happening with the statistics, that is not credible. The only thing that fits, by way of explanation, is that they are no longer counting the cases well or they are not counting them, since the pneumonias are increasing, he knows it well, because he himself is on the ground, in the first line in front of the pandemic.

The infectologist Carlos Quant, explains that the actions of the Minsa with respect to cases of atypical pneumonia may be related to the fact that these cases are suspected of Covid-19 and apply the regulations of the Minsa.

“Under normal conditions a diagnosis of atypical pneumonia does not require a procedure as they are doing right now, it is the routine procedure, usual, the body is delivered, it is watched, it is buried, although it is called atypical pneumonia,” expressed the specialist and also member of the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee.

The diagnoses

The Minsa uses at least three terms to disguise Covid-19 cases: community-acquired, atypical, and severe pneumonia. The infectologist Carlos Quant explains that the first is when the patient comes from the street with a lung infection. Another case is hospital pneumonia, which is when a patient is hospitalized for some reason, and within the unit develops a pneumonic picture. In the case of severe, this is related to the levels of severity of the disease, and the atypical is anything that does not agree with the common clinical picture.