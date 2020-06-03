In total, there are 97 thousand 326 confirmed diagnoses and 10 thousand 637 deaths.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 97 thousand 326 confirmed infections of Covid-19, which are distributed in 1,514 municipalities, 23 more than those reported yesterday.

Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, the last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance :

Data

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

5008

1702

153

531

G. A. Madero

CDMX

3337

1179

95

435

Mexicali

Baja California

2568

864

12

240

Center

Tabasco

2467

665

77

291

Tijuana

Baja California

2125

1342

3. 4

548

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

2008

865

72

233

Puebla

Puebla

1942

771

87

173

Tlalpan

CDMX

1938

447

55

132

Ecatepec

Mexico

1859

836

Four. Five

204

TO. Obregon

CDMX

1725

572

32

179

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1699

680

73

301

Coyoacán

CDMX

1671

431

42

119

Xochimilco

CDMX

1663

361

33

92

Veracruz

Veracruz

1645

636

80

168

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

1535

508

37

171

Iztacalco

CDMX

1535

463

31

139

V. Carranza

CDMX

1406

424

28

129

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

1391

639

126

278

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

1387

420

17

133

Tláhuac

CDMX

1310

237

fifteen

60

Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants

At the international level, the measurement is used for every 100 thousand inhabitants to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 68.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (294 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (179 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (144 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 68.27 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.