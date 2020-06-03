In total, there are 97 thousand 326 confirmed diagnoses and 10 thousand 637 deaths.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 97 thousand 326 confirmed infections of Covid-19, which are distributed in 1,514 municipalities, 23 more than those reported yesterday.
Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, the last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance :
Data
These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
5008
1702
153
531
G. A. Madero
CDMX
3337
1179
95
435
Mexicali
Baja California
2568
864
12
240
Center
Tabasco
2467
665
77
291
Tijuana
Baja California
2125
1342
3. 4
548
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
2008
865
72
233
Puebla
Puebla
1942
771
87
173
Tlalpan
CDMX
1938
447
55
132
Ecatepec
Mexico
1859
836
Four. Five
204
TO. Obregon
CDMX
1725
572
32
179
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1699
680
73
301
Coyoacán
CDMX
1671
431
42
119
Xochimilco
CDMX
1663
361
33
92
Veracruz
Veracruz
1645
636
80
168
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
1535
508
37
171
Iztacalco
CDMX
1535
463
31
139
V. Carranza
CDMX
1406
424
28
129
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
1391
639
126
278
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
1387
420
17
133
Tláhuac
CDMX
1310
237
fifteen
60
Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants
At the international level, the measurement is used for every 100 thousand inhabitants to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 68.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (294 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (179 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (144 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 68.27 means you are in an area that is above the national average for Covid-19 incidence.