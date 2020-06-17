12:10 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left Russia in the last 24 hours. 194 dead and less than 8,000 cases, leaving the daily balance below this figure for the first time since the beginning of May, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

12:02 INDIA | The Government of India has updated this Wednesday the balance of fatal victims of COVID-19 with more than 2,000 new deceased, an unprecedented figure since the start of the pandemic and derived from an update of the statistics collected by the different states.

11:54 RENTALS | The Rental Negotiating Agency believes that late payment as consequence of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has exploded and that the effects of the pandemic will cause a “sudden” drop in the profitability of rental housing.

11:45 BASQUE COUNTRY | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, has been totally “annoyed and angry” by the distribution of the Covid fund that it would exclude the Basque Country, due to its regional regime, from the 5,000 million tranche. For this reason, he has demanded the urgent meeting of the mixed commission of the Economic Agreement and has told President Pedro Sánchez that confidence is demonstrated “with the facts.”

11:36 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed the results of the Initial UK clinical trials showing that dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19.

11:28 CCOO | CCOO denounces that the Government is breaching the IV Single Agreement for labor personnel of the General State Administration (AGE), which entered into force in May 2019 after three years of negotiation, at do not apply the update of the payrolls of 40,000 public employees and the payment of accumulated arrears, which would represent some 35 million euros, arguing lack of budget availability. For this reason, CCOO does not rule out mobilizations after the state of alarm.

11:20 TEST | The Tekniker and Gaiker technology centers, members of the Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA), are collaborating in the development of an “ultra-sensitive and fast” kit as an alternative to PCR tests to detect the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease.

11:11 RESIDENCES | A total of 8,167 users of nursing homes and social centers of the Community of Madrid have died from all causes between March 8 and June 16, representing 16.24% of all residents, according to data provided by the Ministry of Social Policies, Equality, Families and Birth to the Government of Spain.

11:03 PCR TESTS | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has said that it is expected extend PCR testing to direct contacts of infected people, even if they do not have symptoms, in a decision that, foreseeably, will be taken by the inter-territorial health council.

10:55 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany 30 fatalities and 345 cases, compared to the nine deaths and 378 infections of the previous day, according to the balance published this Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

10:47 BOE | The Official State Gazette publishes this Wednesday the royal decree law that regulates the creation of the COVID-19 Fund for the Autonomous Communities and the rules regarding its distribution and release are established, which will begin in July with the distribution of the first 6,000 million for health.

10:38 NEW ZEALAND | The New Zealand Government has announced a tightening of insulation measures decreed for those who enter the country, after two new cases of COVID-19 were registered in two British women, 24 days after the last contagion was confirmed.

10:29 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic has registered 139,500 cases in the last 24 hours, which means a new record in daily computing and brings the total to more than 8.17 million infected people and more than 443,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

10: 20 EDUCATION | The deputy of Citizens, Edmundo Bal, asks Celáa if the Government will present a proper plan for returning to classrooms in September. The minister responds that from September the attendance will prevail. “We have organized a well planned and very strong course with observance of sanitary measures. Because we have to protect students, teachers and families ».

10:13 MALLORCA | This Monday the first German tourists of the season arrived in Mallorca to applause. The tourism sector has all its hopes placed on the pilot plan promoted by the Government of the Balearic Islands. However, at the moment, many businesses are not seeing the fruits of this tourist activity. “It is not what I expected, few people come and do not spend anything,” merchants assure this newspaper.

10:04 CELÁA | The PP deputy, Cuca Gamarra, asks Celaá about what responsibilities the Government assumes facing the beginning of the next school year: «His third term is one of inaction and occurrences. Create more uncertainties than certainties. You have marked your own safety distance ».

09:55 CSIC | A group of scientists from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) will answer questions from citizens on how confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected housing and eating habits in a webinar that will be broadcast this Wednesday, June 17, at 8:15 p.m., on the CSIC’s YouTube channel.

09:46 UK | Spain is facing an unprecedented collapse in tourism, after chaining four months of losses due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the Government has threatened to quarantine UK visitors when it opens its borders as a “measure of reciprocity”, despite being the tourists that generated the most expenses in the ‘sun and beach’ Spanish in 2019.

09:39 NADIA CALVIÑO | The deputy of Vox Espinosa de los Monteros has asked Minister Nadia Calviño about the economic forecasts for this year and the next. For her part, the minister has defended economic management caused by the coronavirus pandemic ensuring that they have approved effective measures protecting employment.

09:36 ALHAMBRA DE GRANADA | The Alhambra in Granada reopens its doors this Wednesday with 50% of the capacity, 4,250 daily tickets for sale, and the reincorporation of 70% of the public employees of the patronage that manages the monument, which presents modifications in its itinerary.

9:28 PABLO IGLESIAS | The control session proceeds with the only question addressed to the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias. The PP deputy, Teodoro García Egea, asks how many Spaniards victims of the coronavirus have died in the country and what responsibility does it assume for the results of its actions.

9:20 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The UPN Navarran deputy, Carlos García Adanero, addresses the President after he has taken his chest out of his tenure and having saved thousands of lives with confinement: “If he is responsible for that, is he also responsible for not having confined us before and for the thousands of deaths?”

9:15 AM DEPUTIES CONGRESS | Citizens again today brings to the Congress of Deputies their proposal to Anti-Corruption Measures law, whose admission to process will be voted on in plenary on Wednesday. This initiative, registered in successive legislatures, includes measures to protect whistleblowers from corruption, it typifies the crime of illicit enrichment and suppresses the maximum periods of instruction in criminal cases, among other issues.

9:10 VOX | Question time for Vox. Takes the floor Santiago Abascal and he addressed Sánchez: “Do you maintain that we come out stronger?”

9:08 VICTIMS TRIBUTE | President Pedro Sánchez has announced that on July 16 there will be a state tribute to the victims of the coronavirus.

09:00 CONTROL SESSION | The control session of the Pedro Sánchez Government begins. Follow him live here.

08:53 ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured that “in principle the conditions exist” for Barcelona and Lérida go to phase 3 of lack of confinement, But he added that he prefers to wait for the meeting that he will have this afternoon with the Minister of Health of the Generalitat, Alba Vergés.

08:45 SALVADOR ILLA | A new appeal against the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, for limiting the right of assembly to a maximum of 20 people during the de-escalation of the state of alarm. The Supreme Court has admitted ruling on the legality of the last of the health orders that prevented the Spanish from calling meetings of more than two dozen attendees. This is confirmed by a diligence issued this Monday by the High Court, to which you have had OKDIARY access, and in which the Third Chamber gives a new period of 10 days to the Department headed by Salvador Illa to provide the administrative file and the technical reports that justified its decision.

08:37 BEIJING | The authorities of Beijing have announced this Tuesday a partial closure of the city after the 31 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the capital, related to the latest outbreak originated in the Xinfadi wholesale market, located in the Fengtai district, in the southwest of the city, and have raised the emergency alert sanitary to the second level.

08:28 SIMÓN | A new criminal process points to Fernando Simón: he was and is the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health. And, as such, he received the 2-M report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in which he asked, six days before March 8, to prevent the population from attending “mass meetings” . To make matters worse, Simón was present at the meeting of that same European body held on 4-M, with the fresh report and recently forwarded to all attendees. At that meeting, in addition, they were alerted to the lack of tests in the countries and it was requested that urgent purchases be made to avoid entering the hard phase of infections without the main mechanism of detection of the outbreaks of the disease.

08:19 COLOMBIA | Colombian health authorities have reported this Tuesday that the number of people affected by coronavirus in the Latin American country it is already close to 55,000, the day that practically all the shops in the capital, Bogotá, have reopened their doors.

08:10 NEW NOTICES | The Director of Public Health, Pilar Aparicio, has entered the focus of one of the complaints about the coronavirus against those responsible for the Ministry of Health under the tutelage of Salvador Illa. An official document places Aparicio on the judicial target. This is a report on occupational risks, dated February 28, and which has its signature as its coordinator. The document of labor content was distributed by unions among staff of workers and, specifically, among public employees. In it, it was requested to maintain the distance of two meters to avoid the contagion by Covid-19, something literally impossible in the 8-M demonstrations allowed and promoted by the Government itself.

08:02 MARRIED | The PP leader, Pablo Casado, wants the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to clarify this Wednesday in the plenary session of the Congress whether shares the opinion of the Minister of JusticeJuan Carlos Campo, that Spain is in the midst of a “constitutional crisis”.

07:54 ADVERTISING | The Equality Ministry, led by Irene Montero, hired the advertising agency that designed Pedro Sánchez’s 2019 election campaign for 120,000 euros with the slogan ‘Make it happen’. The same one that the Ministry of Health resorted to at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, as as revealed OKDIARIO last week, in an operation for which the amount is unknown. This other emergency commission to fight gender violence during the pandemic was mainly based on changing the text of the initial poster from yellow to purple.

07:45 EDUCATION | The Organic Law of Modification of the LOE (LOMLOE), better known as Cel Celáa law ’, faces this Wednesday his first debate in the plenary session of Congress, in which PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will demand the return of the text to the Government.

Good Morning. New Wednesday of control session in the Congress of Government Deputies with new questions about the management of the coronavirus just a day after we saw in the Senate an attempt to reduce tension and reach agreements between the PP and the PSOE. The educational reform of the Government also comes to the Lower House with the frontal rejection of PP, Citizens and Vox.