The Department of Immigration and Customs of the States

United (ICE) announced that until Wednesday, May 6, they had reported

a total of 674 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among immigrants

detained in different detention centers located around the country.

ICE also reported that a total of 1,346 tests have been performed

of COVID-19 among these.

Below are the numbers of positive cases

that have been registered in the different centers:

15 detainees at the Adams County Correctional Center (Natchez, MS) 2 detainees at the Bergen County Jail (Hackensack, NJ) 41 detainees at the Bluebonnet Detention Center (Anson, TX) 49 detainees at the Federal Center for Buffalo Detention (Batavia, NY) 2 detainees at Caroline Detention Center (Bowling Green, VA) 9 detainees at Catahoula Correctional Center (Harrisonburg, LA) 8 detainees at El Paso Processing Center (El Paso, TX) 18 detainees at the Elizabeth Detention Center (Elizabeth, NJ) 3 detainees at the Essex County Correctional Center (Newark, NJ) 1 detained at the Etowah County Detention Center (Gadsden, AL) 2 detained at Farmville Detention Center (Farmville, VA) 10 detained at Florence Detention Center (Florence, AZ) 1 detained at Folkston ICE Processing Center (Folkston, GA) 11 detainees at Hudson County Jail (Kearny, NJ) 9 detainees at the Se Detention Center gure for IAH Adults (Livingston, TX) 2 detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center (Ocilla, GA) 21 detainees at the Joe Corley Detention Center (Conroe, TX) 10 detainees at the Krome Detention Center ( Miami, FL) 33 detainees at the La Palma Correctional Center (Eloy, AZ) 10 detainees at the LaSalle ICE Processing Center (Jena, LA) 4 detainees at the Montgomery Processing Center (Conroe, TX) 47 detainees at the Morrow County Correctional Center (Mount Gilead, OH) 124 detained at the Otay Mesa Detention Center (San Diego, CA) 10 detained at the Otero County Processing Center (Chaparral, NM) 18 detained at the Correctional Center Pike County (Hawley, PA) 26 detained at the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center (Pine Prairie, LA) 41 detained at the Prairieland Detention Center (Alvarado, TX) 14 detained at the County Detention Center from Pulaski (Ullin, IL) 63 detained at Ric Correctional Center hwood (Monroe, LA) 2 detained at River Correctional Center (Ferriday, LA) 23 detained at Rolling Plains Detention Center (Haskell, TX) 7 detained at South Texas ICE Processing Center (Pearsall, TX) 7 detainees at the St. Clair County Jail (Huron, MI) 11 detainees at the Stewart Detention Center (Lumpkin, GA) 1 detainee at the Webb County Detention Center (Laredo, TX) 16 detainees at Winn Correctional Center (Winnfield, LA) 2 detained at Wyatt Detention Center (Central Falls, RI) 1 detained at York County Prison (York, PA)

