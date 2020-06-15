In wood and clothing, the COVID-19 virus can survive up to one day at room temperature

On the other hand, the use of practically all disinfectants ensures the destruction of the pathogen in just five minutes

Since the start of the pandemic, health institutions have constantly asked people to disinfect all surfaces

One of the biggest challenges in the fight against COVID-19 has been trying to understand the virus that causes it as soon as possible. As it is a new disease, a few months ago, no institution or country had any idea of ​​its behavior, negative effects or capacity. Even today, despite all the studies and discoveries, relatively little is known about its ability. And every day potential breakthroughs are made.

Just turn to see the news reported by El Financiero. A group of researchers has just published a disturbing discovery about SARS-VOC-2 in The Lancet. The study wanted to analyze the resistance of the virus that causes COVID-19 to different temperatures and environmental conditions. Perhaps the most disturbing detail is that the pathogen can survive at least 14 days at four degrees Celsius. That is, the level at which an average refrigerator is.

At temperatures below four degrees Celsius, the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive indefinitely. However, the hotter it is, the more difficult it is for the pathogen to remain in the environment. At 37 degrees Celsius, for example, it tends to exceed just one day. Its resistance to different surfaces was also analyzed. In banknotes and glass it can last an average of two days, while in plastic and steel it can last up to four.

The importance of knowing COVID-19

While many countries and regions are trying to return their economies to normal, the truth is that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. For example, in Mexico City alone (CDMX), the death toll from the disease could be four times higher than official figures. In countries like Spain, France and the United States (USA) they were widely criticized for their response to the outbreak. And in Latin America, things only go from bad to worse.

These types of studies are important for two reasons. First, they help to have a better understanding of COVID-19 and the virus that causes it. This information, although preliminary, is very good so that institutions, companies and individuals can better protect themselves against the outbreak. Sure, it’s almost impossible to be fully protected from infection. However, with these data, the inevitable can be delayed as long as possible and reduce the burden on the health sector.

But at the same time, it also helps give a taste of the dangerousness of COVID-19. Even today, with nearly 10 million infected and hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide, there are those who believe that this disease is not as serious as it is painted. But the truth is that, with each new study, it seems that it is much more resilient and powerful than many authorities contemplated. For that very reason, it should not be taken lightly.

Other advances in the fight against the pandemic

Of course, not all news about the disease is entirely negative. It is worth noting that more and more organizations are recognizing COVID-19 as a risk in various legal and operational systems. It has also created a positive environment for the development of industries such as online sales. In addition, agents of the scale of Amazon have committed to build and dedicate facilities to combat this global pandemic.

In the scientific field there also appear to be significant advances against COVID-19. According to Express, promising drugs are being developed to deal with some of the more severe symptoms of the outbreak. At the same time, Health Europe reports a series of important advances in the use of ultraviolet light to disinfect surfaces quickly. And agents like the European Commission are injecting many resources into various projects.

