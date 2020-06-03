By Dennis Thompson. Suppose you are one of the more than 1.7 million people in the United States who contracted COVID-19, and who were fortunate enough to overcome the virus and recover. Read Coronavirus in Mexico today, Tuesday, June 2: infections and deaths

What happens when you meet the COVID-19 coronavirus again?

Reinfection is a major concern for public health authorities as the country proceeds to reopen the economy.

“We would love to think that it is a virus that can only attack once, so if someone becomes infected with the virus, they develop antibodies, and the next time they encounter the virus, they remove it from the body,” he said during an interview with HealthDay Live! Jeffrey Shaman, director of the Climate and Public Health Program at Columbia University.

Researchers wonder if a recovered COVID-19 patient could contract the virus again, and if so, if a second round of infection would be milder … or even more debilitating.

Right now these are questions “that I must answer by looking at my crystal ball,” observed Dr. Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York City.

Is it really a reinfection?

Some studies have found the presence of COVID-19 in the bloodstream of people who appeared to have recovered, Shaman said. But it is not clear if it is a real reinfection or something else.

“We have seen it over and over again: people who we really thought had removed it and had tested negative, and then had positive results,” Shaman said. “We have not found definitive truth evidence that it is a repeated infection in these individuals.”

There are a couple of alternative explanations for those cases that must be ruled out before people can be said to have been reinfected with COVID-19, said Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The virus tests being used could be detecting residual genetic material from the expired virus, rather than an actual infection, Poland said.

It could also be that the coronavirus lasts longer in the system than previously known, and that subsequent tests detect viral evidence not found just after a person’s recovery, he added.

“What we can say is that our knowledge of immunity to COVID-19 is only about 18 weeks old,” Poland noted. “We don’t have medium or long-term data. Nothing.”

Studying the other six coronaviruses for clues to COVID-19 can be frustrating, because immune responses vary so widely. The four coronaviruses that cause the common cold can outwit the immune system with relative ease.

“With the four seasonal coronaviruses circulating almost every winter, protection lasts from just 80 days to a year or two, maybe three,” Poland said.

“About 90 percent of the population has antibodies against each of those four coronaviruses, but we repeatedly contract them,” Shaman said.

We have evidence showing that people get repeated infections with those coronaviruses, which is very concerning. It means they get them over and over again even though they have developed some antibodies. “

Is the mutation important?

The two pandemic coronaviruses, SARS and SROM, do trigger the creation of antibodies that persist in the bloodstream for two to three years, Poland said.

But both coronaviruses faded before researchers could reach a clear understanding of whether or not the antibodies would protect people from future infections, Poland added.

Studies of survivors of COVID-19 have found the presence of neutralizing antivirals in their blood, the type that would prevent the virus from infecting human cells. But it is not known if there are enough antibodies to defend against future attacks of the coronavirus.

“Is it likely that there will be reinfection? I think so,” said Poland. “Is it likely to be serious? I would say no, unless the virus mutates, which is the major concern. And it does, slowly.”

A mutated form of the COVID-19 coronavirus could bypass antibodies created to fight the current strains that plague the country. The good news is that the coronavirus is genetically very unlikely to mutate in the same way as the flu, Javaid said.

The influenza virus has fragmented RNA that encourages rapid mutation, which is why the annual flu shot is needed to offer at least partial protection, Javaid said.

“In the coronavirus, the genetic material is in a single strand,” said Javaid. “The mutation capacity of the influenza virus is much higher.”

“What we don’t know about this specific virus is whether it would change enough for us to lack any protection,” Javaid noted. “If it doesn’t change, we will be protected for as long as our antibodies persist in our bodies. If it changes substantially, we could be subject to reinfection and serious illness, although the odds of this situation are substantially lower.”

