Traces of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been found in the semen of some severely infected men, posing the hostility of sexual transmission of the virus, a new Chinese study says. Read: WhatsApp: how to listen to an audio before sending it?

The researchers found evidence of the virus in six men from a group of 38 patients with COVID-19 at the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China, who provided samples.

Among the six men were four who were still infected and two who were recovering, the researchers noted.

The study was led by Dr. Weiguo Zhao of the People’s Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing, and the findings were published on May 7 in the JAMA Network Open magazine.

Not surprisingly, the virus was found in semen samples, since it is also found in feces and other body fluids, said Dr. Ryan Berglund, urologist at the Urological and Renal Glickman Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

Infectious viruses are commonly found in semen, and Zika is a notable recent example. Chinese researchers noted that 27 different viruses have been detected in human semen.

But Berglund and infectious disease experts caution that this does not constitute concrete evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted sexually.

“I think it is premature,” Berglund said. “It has to be seen as a sign that semen, along with several other body fluids, may contain the virus.”

The new report comes shortly after another study from China that found no trace of the coronavirus in 34 men with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The study was published in late April in the journal Fertility and Sterility.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety in Baltimore, said that “the fact that the genetic material of the new coronavirus was found in the semen of male patients is an important finding that warrants a follow-up study. “

Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, agrees with the need for future studies.

For me, it gives an alarm, and now we must heed that warning and carry out the investigation, “said Poland.

But both Adalja and Poland have doubts about the potential for COVID-19 to be sexually transmitted.

“We know that the virus is transmitted efficiently through the respiratory route, and we have not seen any documented cases of sexual transmission, so this may not necessarily represent evidence of sexual transmissibility through the male genital tract,” Adalja said.

Poland noted that the new study uses tests that only detect traces of genetic material from the coronavirus.

“It does not say whether there is a complete, viable and infectious virus,” added Poland. “If I ground the virus and tested, it would test positive even if the virus does not have infectious potential.”

