As the rural sector of Latin America is marked by poverty and exclusion, even before the pandemic, jobs will be greatly affected

The International Labor Organization (ILO) warned that the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can be devastating for him rural employment of Latin America and the CaribbeanTherefore, it recommended that states prevent and mitigate contagions in that sector due to their high vulnerability.

“Although the population density is lower in rural areas, the impacts could be much more devastating. This is a sector that, even before the pandemic, was marked by poverty, exclusion and informality in employment, ”said Efraín Quicaña, ILO regional specialist in rural economy.

According to the latest ILO data available in Latin America, 76.8 percent of rural workers have jobs informal, which is equivalent to about 41 million people. In general, informal work implies unstable, low-income jobs without social protection or labor rights.

In the case of women in rural areas, the informality rate stands at 78..8 percent, above that of men, which is 75.9 percent.

“The rural informal economy faces additional challenges, as they are areas that are generally less equipped to prevent and respond to a health emergency such as that of COVID-19, with difficulties in accessing basic services, especially health and sanitation services. Quicaña warned.

Key to food safety

The specialist stressed that the repercussions may be even greater in agriculture, “key not only in terms of employment and economically, but also in terms of food security during and after the pandemic.”

For this reason, he advised adopting a territorial and sectoral approach to crisis management and promoting reactivation of the activities in the rural zones to ensure people’s survival, employment, income and food security.

In this sense, it encouraged social dialogue and the involvement of social actors (employers’ organizations and unions) as essential components to ensure success both in the phases of the crisis and in the exit and reactivation.

Save lives, jobs and businesses

For Quicaña, the measures on the rural employment they must focus on saving lives, preventing and mitigating contagions, ensuring protection and security food, save companies, protect workers and lay the foundations for the reactivation of activities and sectors.

“Today more than ever, the adoption of measures to save jobs, incomes and companies that are inclusive and sustainable during all phases of the pandemic is key,” said the ILO regional specialist.

In Latin America almost 475 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been registered until this Friday, nearly half in Brazil alone, which registers 218 thousand 223 accumulated infections, followed by Peru with almost 85 thousand and Mexico with 45 thousand.

With information from EFE