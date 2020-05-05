California, the first state in the United States to order confinement to contain the coronavirus, will begin to relax some of the restrictions starting on Friday, such as the reopening of certain businesses, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

“Millions of Californians have followed the confinement rules and thanks to them we can begin to take the next step,” said the Democratic governor during his daily press conference.

“This is a very positive signal and it only happens for one reason: the data says it is possible,” he said.

Californian authorities will specify Thursday the conditions under which the deconfinition must begin.

“If these conditions are met and the necessary modifications are made,” small companies like bookstores, record, toy or sports stores or even florists may be allowed to partially resume their activities, Newsom said.

Manufacturing and logistics activities in the retail sector could also resume, but offices, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed.

The governor, under increasing pressure to loosen restrictions and revive the state’s economy (fifth in the world in terms of GDP), said that some rural areas least affected by the covid-19 epidemic, especially in the north, could reopen faster.

However, these counties must demonstrate to state authorities that they meet certain sanitary criteria (available hospital beds, tests, etc.).

The next stage (reopening of hairdressers, sports halls, religious gatherings) will not come before a few “months,” Newsom warned.

According to data released Monday, California records some 55,000 cases of covid-19 and more than 2,200 deaths.

