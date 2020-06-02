The Covid-19 pandemic caused global smartphone sales to drop 20.2 percent during the first quarter of 2020. The top brands to crash were Huawei and Samsung, according to analyst firm Gartner.

The report showed that Huawei was the one with the lowest sales, with 27.3 percent during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year. Second was South Korea’s Samsung, which saw a 22.7 percent drop in smartphone sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For its part, Apple, which according to Gartner ranks third in the table of leaders in phone sales, had an 8.2 percent decrease in sales during the first quarter of 2020.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused the worst decline in the history of the global smartphone market. Many of the Chinese manufacturers and Apple were severely impacted by the temporary closure of factories in China and reduced consumption,” Anshul Gupta warned, Gartner senior analyst.

Gupta stated that in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, Huawei has had a contraction due to the blockade imposed by the United States, since by not including the Google operating system and its apps, people have preferred not to buy brand phones China.

In the case of Samsung, Anshul Gupta stated that due to the closure of factories they foresaw the production of greater inventory, however, the strategy did not work for them because they do not have a good online sales channel, since sales in physical stores were stopped.

