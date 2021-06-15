COVID-19: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Treatment Fails to Prevent Disease

The first AZD7442 treatment developed to cure COVID-19 did not meet its target in clinical trials.

The search for an effective and safe treatment against the new coronavirus is not limited to vaccines: on the morning of Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the British pharmacist AstraZeneca announced through a statement the start of clinical trials in humans of AZD7442, an experimental drug against COVID-19.

The treatment is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies that would work both in the prevention, as in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to prevent disease progression; However, ten months after the announcement, clinical trials showed that AZD7442 is not capable of preventing symptomatic cases of coronavirus.

The monoclonal antibodies They are laboratory-produced molecules designed to function in the same way as natural antibodies in the immune system. Monoclonal antibody-based treatments are widely used to treat different types of cancer.

According to AstraZeneca, AZD7442 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies derived from patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection and in theory should provide at least 6 months of protection against COVID-19:

“Synthesized in the laboratory, mAbs are intended to mimic natural antibodies. The treatment has the potential to be administered as a preventive option for people exposed to the virus and to treat and prevent the progression of the disease in patients already infected by the virus ”, explains the pharmacist in a statement.

However, phase 3 clinical trials with over 1,000 participants aged 18-55 from the UK showed that the treatment It only reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 33% compared to a placebo.

The trial of the experimental treatment evaluated the safety, tolerability and the way in which the drug behaves, from when it is administered until it is expelled from the body.

