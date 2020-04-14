There are currently two outbreaks in state detention centers in Yucatan and in the State of Mexico, but they have been encapsulated, Hugo López-Gatell reported.

After Covid-19 outbreaks were released in prisons in the State of Mexico and Yucatan, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that for now they have managed to contain, however, “it’s too early to be calm“

“It is true that there are two outbreaks corresponding to prisons in the State of Mexico and Yucatan, in both cases they are state detention centers.

“(Although) the outbreaks have been encapsulated and contained, it is still too early to consider that they have been controlled; we need to necessarily wait 28 days which are two periods of infectivity, to be calm ”, he indicated in an interview for Notimex.

For three weeks, he explained, a guide for the handling of biosafety in penitentiary centers was published, and although “it helps train the people responsible for the prisons, success depends a lot on the involvement and the decision of work by the authorities ”.

“These mechanisms can have points of failure, of course, they are not infallible. What has happened is that it has been detected that staff who work in prisons may have incorporated the infection to the correctional facilities.

“It was not the families. This reassures us because we know that there is no community outbreak associated with an outbreak in detention centers, but of course there was a failure to practice biosecurity protocols“, he pointed.

Due to the nature of the detention centers in a population living in confinement, he said, special care is required, so that in addition to filters and hygiene measures, “visits had to be reduced by half and days alternated” .

“I thank all the families of the people who took the action with enormous responsibility. We do not receive a single complaint to federal, state prisons, and detention centers. Which speaks to us of a great sense of solidarity and responsibility ”, he commented.

The prison situation in Mexico

According to the National Diagnosis of Penitentiary Supervision 2019, of the National Commission of Human Rights (CNDH), the state prison centers of the country have a deficiency of 66 percent in hygiene and 33 percent in health services.

In 28 percent there is a deficit of materials and hygiene in the medical area, as well as a lack of clinical instruments, a dental unit, and personnel to attend to people deprived of liberty and psychological care.

In addition, 33.33 percent of the state centers, at the time of the supervision visits by the CNDH, presented overpopulation.

The undersecretary López-Gatell assured that “undoubtedly other additional cases could appear” to those already registered, because during these days, from the knowledge of the outbreak, there may have been contact between someone infectious and someone susceptible. (Ntx)