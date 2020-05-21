Mexico City.- Faced with the questioning of those who gather at parties and carry out marches or demonstrations on these dates of high contagion in the Valley of Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the population not to relax the measures of healthy distance and isolation at home to avoid the highest number of infections.

He hoped that “it will be close” to return to a new normal and that activities will resume according to a warning light, so he asked to be attentive to the evening conferences at the National Palace, because useful information is provided for observe the recommendations of the specialists.

López Obrador said that until there is a coronavirus vaccine and to avoid saturation of hospitals, the only thing that works is the measures of healthy distance, of mutual care and of staying at home.

Regarding the vaccine, he said that he already proposed to the member countries of the UN that when it is ready, all nations have access to it and put it at the service of all peoples; that it is not going to be privatized but that it is in the public interest. Until now, house confinement has been essential to avoid saturation of hospitals.

During the morning press conference, he was questioned that in many cities, such as Mexico, people are seen on the streets.

-We should not relax discipline, there are only a few days left, that is what specialists tell us that is what is projected in the behavior of the pandemic, already in the Valley of Mexico, in a few days according to those projections, yesterday we had a meeting with the health sector, and it is thought that soon, in a few days, the number of contagion will decrease, but it depends a lot on whether we maintain our discipline.

He stated that it is important to take into account that the most outstanding, what has been achieved among the entire population, that the pandemic has not been overwhelmed since there are enough hospital beds to care for the sick and for those who require intensive therapy.

