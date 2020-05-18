Covid has deepened the crisis in education, and increased inequalities in educational provision. Public school students are not receiving adequate opportunities to continue learning; the food distributed to them is not reaching them while their homes are affected by rising unemployment. Families to take care of themselves and their children responsibly do not send them to class. Therefore, this is a key moment to organize learning alternatives that prevent increased dropout and school failure. Failing to attend classes and stop learning emotionally hurts young people and children whose daily lives have become disorganized amid increasing stress. In the long term, not investing in organizing distance learning alternatives – according to what WHO recommends – will irreparably affect our human capital and the future of our childhood.

The pandemic and its effects on education can be faced with a sense of community and taking advantage of the interconnectivity of today’s world. It is urgent that we ALREADY dedicate efforts to create learning opportunities for those who are not attending classes or learning very little. These opportunities can be organized if, in addition to taking advantage of the successful experiences of various entities, countries and non-profit organizations, alliances are created between national, local governments, companies, religious organizations, NGOs and foundations linked to each territory where it must be sent. the educational offer.

For this, it is essential to implement a set of actions aimed at ensuring that learning continues by means other than face-to-face.

1. The first action is to diagnose quickly:

to. The existing services in the territories to do distance education, this involves knowing which radios work, their frequencies, whether or not there is a cable system, television and availability of cellular connectivity;

b. Know the availability of human resources and determine their technological and teaching skills “online” to select those who can teach classes by radio, television, cell phones and / or internet platforms, in the most didactic way.

2. It is essential to return to the curriculum its essential aspects in order not to pretend to teach complex and low-useful content online. Online teaching as Reimers points out (Infobae May 12) should focus on meaningful learning. Among others, stress management generated by this double crisis, literacy, analytical thinking, mathematics and citizen values ​​such as respect and tolerance towards others, solidarity and protection of the environment. At this time it is also essential to teach how to take care of each other.

3. This emergency offer must combine the use of all available human and material resources and the analysis of lessons generated by those who are successfully facing the suspension of classes to avoid further damage by Covid. Learning from others is very important. Fernando Reimers presents two useful cases:

to. The one in São Paulo, Brazil, where a public-private alliance managed to continue teaching through online programs, also supporting food for students.

b. And the “Enseña Por Chile” network, which, using global interconnectivity to learn lessons from Nigeria, developed radio teaching on 218 frequencies, through which five different subjects are being taught.

4. To teach online through digital and cellular platforms, TV, radio, etc., the best teachers in each grade and in each subject must be selected at both the national and departmental and / or regional levels.

5. These teachers should be given emergent training so that they can do their work efficiently.

6. Printed materials cannot be dispensed with, so the Mined must distribute texts, literature and electronic books so that homes and students have the necessary educational support.

7. Given that Mined has not specialized in online teaching, it is key that this institution seeks support from private schools and civil society educators who are willing to contribute, as a country we cannot afford to paralyze the work of teaching during this tough crisis.

8. Families who will have to accompany their sons and daughters at this time should be given training so that they can accompany their sons and daughters more successfully. This can be done on television and by cell phone messages and is very important for preschool and the first grades of primary school.

This pandemic has brought pain to the world and everything, but we cannot allow our childhood and youth to be doubly victims of it. With responsibility and unity we can face it.

The author is a doctor of education.