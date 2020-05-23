UNAM historians pointed out that smallpox and COVID-19 share affectations despite having occurred 500 years apart.

Three historians of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) agreed that both pandemics caused a large number of deaths, generated immunity, and social and political factors intervened in them.

UNAM historians in virtual forum on COVID-19 and smallpox

In the forum ‘The Epidemics of 1520 and 2020, a comparative historical reflection’ pointed out that with the smallpox in 1520 there was an economic debacle and difficulty feeding, in addition to political changes that were decisive for the conquest of Mesoamerica.

It was precisely said pandemic that helped the Spanish to defeat and subdue the Mexica, while the Iberians were already immunized against the virus they had suffered in Europe.

Federico Navarrete Linares, an expert in Mesoamerican studies from the UNAM Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, reported that 500 years later, the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming faster and more global.

Like the American people of the 16th century, today we face a virus against which we have no defenses. Smallpox then was more deadly not only because of its lethality, but because it was part of a war, “he said.

For his part, Sandra Guevara flowers, from the Institute of Historical Research, stressed that “we are living a simile of what happened 500 years ago”, with the virus presenting itself in humanity by ourselves “because where we go we take our cultural apparatus and microorganisms”.

Likewise, Rodrigo Martínez Baracas, from the National Institute of Anthropology and History, stressed that the pandemic causes humanity to become aware that global and common solutions must be sought, not particular or politically charged.

The specialists stressed that “hope is placed on a vaccine“When in the 16th century American settlers had to resort to herd immunity until smallpox decreased.

