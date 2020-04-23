In Congress, a Complementary Bill of Law (PLP 34/2020) is envisaged, which aims to institute a compulsory loan to meet the expenses caused by the coronavirus. It is natural, therefore, to ask whether the PLP is constitutional. The answer is no, for the following reasons.

First, because it allows the rate to vary from zero to 10%, as defined by the government. Such provision violates the legality requirement that the essential elements of the obligation, such as the rate, must be provided for in the law itself, and can never be fixed by the Executive, except in the cases provided for by the Constitution.

Second, because the loan is based on the net profit obtained in the 12 months prior to the publication of the law. It is intended to tax today what was obtained yesterday. This provision violates the prohibition on retroactivity, according to which it is forbidden for federal entities to charge taxes in relation to taxable events that occurred before the beginning of the law that established them, as is the case.

Third, because the project, by charging today what was obtained yesterday, obliges taxpayers to pay a tax according to their past and abstract economic capacity, even if they do not have the money to do so. This proceeding disrespects the principle of contributory capacity, from which the duty arises that the taxes only reach current and concrete manifestations of economic capacity.

Fourth, because the project tries to tax those who have assets equal to or greater than R $ 1 billion, but have no profit at the moment, failing to tax those who have profits at the moment, even if they have that equity. This way of acting violates the principle of equality, which requires both a congruence relationship between the purpose of the law and the differentiation criterion that aims to promote it and a relationship of consistency between what the legislator says to do and what he actually does does. The duty of congruence is violated because the legislator chooses who is going to pay based on one element (equity), but defines which amount will be paid with reference to another (profit), promoting inequality, insofar as it taxes those who have equity, but it has no profit, not taxing who has this, but not that. The duty of consistency is violated because the legislator does not act in a consistent manner, since it taxes those who have no profit and stops taxing those who have, violating the criteria applicable to the taxation of profit: generality, universality and net availability.

Fifth, because the project, by providing for the establishment of a rate that can reach up to 10%, allows the total taxation of the legal entity, when the new rate is added to the existing ones, to approach 50%. It also obliges taxpayers who have no profit at the moment to dispose of their assets in order to pay. In doing so, it violates the confiscation prohibition, under which no tax law can restrict the core of property rights and freedom.

Sixth, because the project foresees that the amounts “effectively spent for the purpose for which they are intended” will be refunded within four years from the “end of the public calamity situation”, “according to the current budget availability”. The wording allows for the interpretation that only the amounts “actually spent for the purpose for which they were intended” would need to be returned, not those diverted. It also tolerates the reading that, if there is no “current budget availability”, the amounts would not even need to be returned. These forecasts violate the duty to refund the amounts collected within a fixed period.

Like this one, other similar projects will appear with the purpose of financing the expenses with the current situation of calamity. That is why it is good to remember that, even in extraordinary cases, the Constitution is the source and limit of power, including taxation.

* PROFESSOR OF TAX LAW, USP

