Amid the announcement of quarantine relaxation in several states, the coronavirus is advancing in the interior of Brazil. The area already records one third of all confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country and has a faster growth rate than that observed in capitals and their respective metropolitan regions, according to a survey by the Estadão based on data from the State Health Secretariats compiled by the collaborative platform Brasil.IO, which gathers statistics by municipality.

The accumulated data of cases and deaths by covid-19 until May 28 were analyzed, the last data available when the survey began to be made. The most current figures were then compared with the scenarios of one and two months before in order to assess the evolution of the disease across the country.

At the end of March, only 12.4% of confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country had been registered in municipalities in the interior. At the end of April, this percentage increased to 18.6% and, on the most recent date, it jumped to 34.5%, which represents more than 150 thousand confirmed infections in this part of the country.

The number of deaths registered in the interior follows a similar trajectory: it went from 9.2% at the end of March to 17.8% at the end of April and now represents 22% of the total in Brazil. In absolute numbers, there were almost 6,000 victims in these regions at the end of May.

When calculating the rate of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the affected municipalities, there is a greater acceleration in the cities of the interior. Although the incidence of the disease is still higher in the capitals and its metropolitan regions, the rate grows almost twice as fast in the interior of the country.

In the last month alone, between the end of April and the end of May, the rate of confirmed infections increased by 727% in the interior, from 16.7 to 138.3 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. In the capitals and respective metropolitan regions, the increase was 371% in the same period, with the index rising from 68.4 to 323.1 records per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Another data that indicates the interiorization of the pandemic is the growing number of Brazilian municipalities with at least one confirmed case of the disease. At the end of March, there were 299. A month later, there were 1,953, and today there are 4,098, equivalent to 73.5% of all Brazilian cities.

Eight states already register more cases in the interior than in the capitals and metropolitan regions: Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

In some of them, like Santa Catarina, the pandemic was already more concentrated outside the capital and its metropolitan region since the first cases. In other states, however, the phenomenon is more recent. It is observed that, while the capital has a decrease in the number of new cases, the interior registers an accelerated growth of new infections. This is the case of Pará, which, at the end of April, had only 24% of its infections registered outside the metropolitan region of Belém. Today, that same index reaches 54.8%.

In São Paulo, the majority of cases are still concentrated in Greater São Paulo, but the proportion of cases in the countryside has increased from 15.1% to 22.1% in the last month.

Lack of structure. In addition to signaling the occurrence of new outbreaks of the spread of the virus, the interiorization of the pandemic raises concerns about how the less structured health system in these locations will be able to offer adequate assistance to the growing number of infected people.

According to data from the National Register of Health Establishments (CNES), although the capitals comprise 24% of the Brazilian population, 48% of all adult ICU beds in the country are concentrated there.

For virologist Pedro Vasconcelos, president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine and researcher at the Evandro Chagas Institute, it is necessary for state governments to be aware of the situation in the interior before they leave announcing plans to reopen at the first sign of a decline in new cases in the capitals.

“Interiorization is a very serious problem because the interior does not have the same infrastructure for care and hospital back-up as the capitals. This has already started to happen in some states and brings two possible scenarios: either the number of infected people will grow so that the the health system in these locations will not be able to cope and will eventually collapse or these patients will go to the capitals, overloading the system and increasing the risk of a new wave where the situation was already declining “, he points out.

In Pará, patients have to charter a plane to reach the capital

While the curve of contamination by covid-19 is decreasing in the metropolitan region of Belém, the concern now turns to the interior of Pará. Projections indicate that two regions must be greatly affected: Marajó and, for the next few days, that of Lower Amazon.

The municipality of Breves, in the Marajó archipelago, was appointed by the Federal University of Pelotas as the city with the worst contamination rate in Brazil. The national study points out that 25% of residents were infected. The estimate shows that, of the 103 thousand inhabitants, 25 thousand became infected.

The state government reports that Breves has 14 ICU beds, with an occupancy of 82.3%. 820 rapid tests were sent to the city. The patient in the municipality who has to arrive in Belém needs to charter a plane – the trip takes 45 minutes – or go by boat, traveling 10 to 12 hours on the river. In the city’s last bulletin, 488 cases were confirmed and 56 people died from the covid-19. Other diseases also put pressure on care in the municipality. Because of the lack of devices, patients with covid-19 who have kidney problems are running out of treatment.

“The field hospital has no ICU, only respirators, and it was built and opened 18 days late, to serve eight nearby municipalities, in addition to Breves,” said the chief of staff of the Breves city hall, Reginaldo Lourenço.

Researcher Jonas Castro, from the Rural University of the Amazon (Ufra), warns of an increase in cases also in the Lower Amazon, in western Pará, a region that recorded the first death in the state, on April 1st, in Alter do Chão, in the municipality of Santarém. The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the region is 77.8% and that of clinical beds is 80, 34%. The region covers the municipalities of Alenquer, Almeirim, Belterra, Curuá, Faro, Juruti, Mojuí dos Campos, Monte Alegre, Óbidos, Oriximiná, Placa, Prainha, Terra Santa and Santarém, the city that receives the largest flow of patients.

The State Department of Public Health reports that it has intensified prevention actions in the interior. Among the measures, are the expansion of ICU beds; construction of four more field hospitals (Soure, Altamira, Redenção and Belém), with more than 420 beds between ICUs and clinicians. It also highlights the purchase and distribution of drugs that are being used, according to medical prescription, in the treatment of the disease; among other actions. / ROBERTA PARAENSE, SPECIAL FOR THE STATE

