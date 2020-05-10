INTERNATIONAL DRAFTING. America consolidated this week as the continent where the coronavirus is expanding most rapidly at a time when it is approaching 1.7 million confirmed infections.

In America, the number of deaths from the coronavirus is close to 100,000 and the spread of the pandemic continued its course in the United States, with 1,279,546 total cases reported in the country, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, which calculates that in the world There are already about 275 thousand deceased and about four million d registered.

Contagions on the continent total 1.63 million, already very close to 1.68 million in Europe in the three months that the coronavirus affects it.

The United States is the country with the most infected people (1.25 million confirmed cases), almost six times more than the countries that follow it, Spain and Italy, in this order, separated by 5,000 cases. After the US, the most serious situation in America is faced by Brazil (with more than 142,000 cases), whose authorities have not stopped minimizing the severity of the pandemic despite the dramatic situation in some states, followed by Canada (67,368) and Peru (58,526).

Both the United States and Brazil are the only countries that maintain policies against confinement so as not to stop their economy.

A MATTIZ OF HOPE

On the flip side of the coin, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the daily death toll from the new coronavirus remains stable below 300 and celebrated that “the beast is on the run,” although he cautioned that further action was required. being cautious and maintaining the measures to avoid a rebound.

“Now, for the first time, I feel like we’re ahead (of the virus), we’ve shown that we can control the beast,” said the governor.

New York State anticipates the reopening of some northern counties, where the rate of infections and deaths is much lower than in the south of the state and especially in New York City and its surroundings, the global epicenter of the pandemic.

MORE QUARANTINE

By contrast, the governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, announced that the quarantine in force in the most populated and industrialized region of the country will continue until May 31 due to the increasing advance of Covid-19.

Along these lines, the President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, extended the state of emergency until May 24 to reduce the rate of infections.

Faced with the health crisis and its impact on finances, several countries have resorted to aid, such as Ecuador, which obtained approval of two loans from the Development Bank of Latin America.

On the other hand, Bolivia will receive 170 million dollars from the World Bank to strengthen its response capacity.

.