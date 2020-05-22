People must not only think about what the world will change, but also how their organizations and themselves will change

The health contingency brought for many people the challenge of adapting very quickly, almost in a matter of days, to activities that until a few months ago were thought to take time to become general, such as distance education and teleworking.

We have visited all the technological trends enhanced in this that we are experiencing, but the great current challenge is not technological, but the ability to adopt this technology and people’s own ability to accelerate their own change, “said Sandra Guazzotti, Vice President for Latin America of the technology company Oracle.

“It is difficult to say that such a complex moment is an opportunity, but it is a unique moment to be able to regenerate our ability to adapt”,

During a virtual conference, the executive noted that people must not only think about what the world will change, but also how their organizations and themselves will change in order to anticipate where they will go in the near future.

The change that we saw for later, has been much faster than previously thought ”, he assured.

Paradigms were broken

Guazzotti highlighted that global confinement changed many paradigms regarding telework.

We are working in a much more collaborative and accessible way than before, ”he assured. “We have opened our houses and it has happened to us that our clients are more accessible.”

For the next few months, he said, it is very likely that telework will continue to be combined with face-to-face work, which will continue to generate new changes.

“We are learning a lot about new leadership models, how we connect with our people, how we work differently,” he reiterated.

In education, which must have been online for many students in the world in order to continue their learning, new possibilities were also opened, he said.

The students gave another meaning to the classes and the teachers have had to reinvent themselves to connect with the students ”, he described,

Regarding other activities, such as telemedicine, the executive assured that they have shown that they have an extremely interesting capacity.

“It is a time of great challenges and opportunities, but we are going to emerge stronger,” he stressed.