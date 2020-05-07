As for the categories that have grown the most during this period, there are those that include products such as mouthguards, antibacterial gels, respiratory masks and protective equipment.

The health contingency accelerated the transformation of retail sales in the country and now more Mexicans are transforming their habits towards online shopping.

Because they cannot go out into the street due to the quarantine decreed in order to contain the contagions of COVID-19, several consumers have made online purchases for the first time, and thanks to the fact that most have had a good experience, they will continue to do so in the future because they are also discovering that it turns out to be something much more comfortable, estimated David Geisen, CEO of Mercado Libre in Mexico.

During a virtual conference, the executive revealed that, during the first quarter of the year, this company recorded a 66% increase in items sold, compared to the same period in 2019.

A major change in customer behavior during the contingency is that they are making similar purchases every day of the week, when before COVID-19 sales used to drop on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

As of April 19, when phase 3 of the contingency was announced in Mexico, this platform registered a significant increase in the frequency of purchases of up to 10%, with the most sold products being mouth covers, cell phone cases and headphones .

The most wanted

As for the categories that have grown the most during this period, there are those that include products such as mouth guards, antibacterial gels, respiratory masks and protective equipment, Geisen said.

Beauty products have also reported a growth in their recent demand, which, he assured, makes sense because there are businesses such as aesthetics that remain closed.

Also, lately cell phones have had a greater growth and, for Geisen, this is due to the approach of Mother’s Day. “It makes sense to us because to congratulate moms from a distance, they need one,” she said.

Another of the fastest growing sectors was food and beverages, highlighting spirits and beers.

The executive also revealed that during this period 24,000 ads have been removed from his platform, 17,000 of them for false product information and 7,000 for pretending to charge an excessive price.

He explained that this work is done mainly through artificial intelligence and algorithms that block the ad before it is published, and those who manage to pass these filters were detected in time by a team of 500 people who work in the region to review all the publications. .

They support mariachis

Geisen also announced that on this platform he will publish virtual serenades with mariachis via Facebook during Mother’s Day.

This is how we help the mariachi industry, which, as you may suppose, has been unemployed since the start of the pandemic, ”he stressed.

He said that through the Mariachi Cultural Foundation, this company will support 300 families with donations of pantries. “The donation has a total amount of 150,000 pesos, which is the equivalent of having bought 1,150 songs in a canteen or restaurant,” he described.

The company’s workers work under strict hygiene measures, he assured, and in recent weeks hiring has increased to meet the growth in demand; In addition, administrative employees have been working at home since the start of the contingency.